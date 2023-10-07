Former AEW champion expected to return "very shortly" - Reports

Following a back injury that has caused her to miss a year's worth of action, a former AEW Women's Champion is expected to return soon. This was Thunder Rosa.

The injury caused her to relinquish her title; she has not been seen since then. Back in June, for Collision, a few stars who were on hiatuses were promoted to appear on the show; this included Miro, Andrade El Idolo, and Rosa. As of now, she is the only one yet to make a return to the promotion.

During the F4W Daily Update of Dave Meltzer, he revealed that Thunder Rosa was expected to return soon. Almost two months ago, La Mera Mera made her in-ring return in a non-televised quick match for doctors to gauge the extent of her injury recovery.

What was the last update for AEW star Thunder Rosa's injury?

Earlier this month, an update came from Fightful Select on Thunder Rosa's status. Previously, she had issues with her back that delayed her return, but now she could come back at any moment.

Reportedly, the former AEW Women's Champion was ready, but she left this all to the promotion's creative team and their plans for her at that point. It was revealed that her return was not imminent back then, but she was ready to go.

Rosa could be gearing up for a return any time soon, looking for the championship she never lost. It will be interesting to see how she will be re-introduced to the roster following her break and so many developments within the promotion happening now.

