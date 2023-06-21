"This is the biggest mess I've ever seen" - Jim Cornette on major segment during AEW Dynamite

The ending of the June 14th edition of AEW Dynamite has been heralded as one of the best in the show's four-year history, but Jim Cornette was not a fan of it.

Dynamite went off the air with a huge brawl between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, which also featured Konosuke Takeshita getting involved, Eddie Kingston returning to AEW, and Will Ospreay sending a clear message to Kenny Omega ahead of Forbidden Door.

But on his "The Jim Cornette Experience" podcast, the wrestling veteran said that he wasn't impressed with the critically-acclaimed segment, claiming that it was a mess.

"This is the biggest mess I've ever seen, and by the time they were finished you forgot what started the whole g*d d**n thing." [12:48-12:54]

djtheanimator @pod022



Eddie Kingston’s return

Eddie & Moxley’s face off

Takeshita running riot

Omega’s return

Ospreay’s return too



I’m extremely hyped for



#AEWDynamite That is the greatest ending to an episode of AEW Dynamite ever!Eddie Kingston’s returnEddie & Moxley’s face offTakeshita running riotOmega’s returnOspreay’s return tooI’m extremely hyped for #ForbiddenDoor more than you believe That is the greatest ending to an episode of AEW Dynamite ever!Eddie Kingston’s returnEddie & Moxley’s face offTakeshita running riotOmega’s returnOspreay’s return tooI’m extremely hyped for #ForbiddenDoor more than you believe#AEWDynamite https://t.co/pmz4N3DmnY

The ending won't be replicated this week on AEW Dynamite as The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega won't be present at this week's show.

This week's AEW Dynamite is the final episode before Forbidden Door!

The second-annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view is just a few days away at the time of writing, but there is still one more episode of AEW Dynamite to go before the stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling invade All Elite Wrestling once again.

A few NJPW stars will be present at this week's edition of Dynamite, including Minoru Suzuki, who is set to team up with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to take on Action Andretti, AR Fox, and Darius Martin.

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will also be in action as he teams up with Daniel Garcia to take on Katsuyori Shibata and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada isn't confirmed to show up on Dynamite but given that Bryan Danielson will call him out ahead of their dream match on June 25th, perhaps The Rainmaker will make an appearance.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "The Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes