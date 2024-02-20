"This breaks my heart" - Natalya, Nikki Cross, Renee Paquette and others react to AEW star's heartbreaking post

Natalya, Nikki Cross, Renee Paquette, and several other wrestling personalities have shared their responses to a heart-rending post of an AEW star.

Amanda Huber recently took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of the passing of her family's pet dog, Bubs. In a post, Huber voiced her fondness for Bubs and spoke of finding consolation in the idea that Bubs may be reunited with her departed spouse, Mr. Brodie Lee, who passed away in 2020.

Huber's post mourning her dog received messages of condolences from a number of AEW personalities, including Renee Paquette, manager Alex Abrahantes, and talents such as Deonna Purrazzo and former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

Several WWE stars also reached out to Huber, including Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Jade Cargill. Former WWE stars, such as Matt Cardona, Cassie Lee, and Jessie McKay, also responded to Huber's post.

Check out Huber's Instagram post below:

Check out a screengrab of comments under Huber's post:

WWE and AEW stars sent their condolences to Amanda Huber

Amanda Huber apologized to AEW stable The Dark Order

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Brodie Lee made his AEW debut in 2020 as the leader of the stable The Dark Order. Despite being heels, The Dark Order eventually gained fan sympathy after the tragic passing of Lee and due to their eventual alliance with Hangman Page.

Although the faction has lost many of its members since then, The Dark Order still competes on Dynamite and Rampage. While the antics of Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver often irritate their colleagues, Amanda Huber recently apologized to the Dark Order for losing her temper with them.

AEW's Community Engagement Coordinator had previously expressed her frustration with the members of The Dark Order and their influence on her son, Brodie Lee Jr. On an episode of Being the Dark Order, Huber spoke to the trio and apologized for her earlier behavior.

“I owe you guys an apology. I’ve been really short tempered with you guys. I love you guys. We are family. You know, with the kids and everything, I’ve been so stressed and took it out on you guys, which is unfair. I am really sorry. The problem is that when you guys get into your little mischief, I am the one that hears about it,” she said.

The Dark Order was most recently seen on the February 16, 2024, episode of Rampage, teaming with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh in an unsuccessful bid against the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

What are your favorite memories of Brodie Lee and the Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below!