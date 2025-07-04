"This is brutal," "Tony Khan is coping so hard right now" - Fans react after AEW Dynamite 300 fails to beat WWE in ratings

AEW reached an impressive milestone this Wednesday as it staged the 300th edition of its first weekly television program, Dynamite. The show unfortunately witnessed a drop in viewership ratings compared to a week prior, which has elicited various reactions from fans on social media.

All Elite Wrestling has shown remarkable growth as a promotion since its inception in 2019. The company locked down a new and lucrative media rights agreement last year, and continued its international expansion this year with its first-time-ever shows in Australia and Mexico. This week, AEW kicked off an eventful July with the 300th episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, a star-studded show which featured multiple high-stakes matches and most of the brand's top names.

Unfortunately, this Wednesday's special edition of Dynamite witnessed a notable decline in ratings compared to those drawn a week ago, dropping to an average of 584,000 viewers from the figure of 613,000 raked in by the June 25 episode.

Fans on X/Twitter were quick to share their comments on the subject, taking aim at AEW Creative Head Tony Khan over his recent remarks claiming that his promotion has developed its cable audience over the past few years. Users also pointed out how Dynamite #300 failed to beat this week's WWE NXT with respect to viewership figures.

"Ouch," commented a user.

"lol but Tony khan says it’s better every years," wrote another user.

"jesus…they got a decent program rn…just sucks to see this," claimed a fan.

"A taped NXT which received its worst ratings of 2025 somehow managed to beat AEW's 300 episode celebration. I don't know whether to laugh or... Never mind, I'll laugh." - wrote a user.

All Elite Wrestling will also air a milestone edition of Collision this weekend.

Match results for this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW hosted the 300th edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite this week at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. The episode featured a mix of singles, tag team and multi-person matches, the outcomes of which have been summarized below:

Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship match]

MJF defeated AR Fox, Anthony Bowens and Brody King [4-Way for the #2 spot in the All In : Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet match]

Konosuke Takeshita and The Young Bucks defeated Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bandido

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated Dralistico and The Beast Mortos

Kazuchika Okada defeated Kota Ibushi

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for the 100th episode of Saturday Night Collision.

