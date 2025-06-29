Tony Khan sends an interesting message just days before historic AEW milestones

AEW head honcho Tony Khan has penned a message for viewers of his promotion on social media. His post comes just days ahead of the company's weekly programs, which are set to hit their own respective and significant milestones.
All Elite Wrestling presented an incredibly stacked month of programming this June, starting with the return of Fyter Fest, the debut of a new television special in the form of Summer Blockbuster, and afterwards the promotion's first-ever show in Arena Mexico where it hosted another international edition of Grand Slam. The company capped off the month with a regular edition of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, followed by a special Thursday-night edition of Collision the next day.
All Elite Wrestling's June programming has been laying the groundwork for its massive upcoming stadium show, All In : Texas. The promotion will also be staging the 300th episode of Dynamite and the 100th episode of Collision this coming week. Ahead of the landmark shows, All Elite CEO Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to inform viewers that the Saturday-night program will return to its usual slot for its hundredth edition. He also hyped up Dynamite #300, writing:
"Thank you all who watch [All Elite Wrestling]! There was no Saturday #AEWCollision tonight in our usual timeslot, but we’re back next Saturday to wrap a week of huge milestones with Collision episode 100 on @TNTdrama & @SportsonMax, + don’t miss Episode 300 of #[AllEliteWrestling]Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT!" - posted Khan.
Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:
It remains to be seen what TK has planned for the aforementioned upcoming TV shows.
Match results for this week's AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling hosted this week's episode of Collision at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The show aired on Thursday, June 26, and presented six matches overall, the outcomes of which have been summarized below:
- Christian Cage and Nick Wayne defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith
- Brody King and Templario defeated Hechicero and Rocky Romero
- Megan Bayne defeated Vert Vixen
- Adam Cole (c) defeated Josh Alexander [TNT Championship match]
- Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Kyle O'Reilly
The episode also featured a dark match which saw the shocking return of Bryan Danielson.
