Bryan Danielson makes sudden in-ring return; defeats former AEW champion in 8 seconds

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson made his surprising in-ring return amid full-time retirement to answer an open challenge. He also defeated a former champion within eight seconds.
Bryan Danielson returned to the squared circle and defeated the former AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster within seconds. The American Dragon has not wrestled a televised match since announcing his retirement from full-time in-ring competition after losing the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024.
Meanwhile, Danielson finally returned for a match, but not on TV. After the Collision taping this week, Max Caster showed up and challenged anyone to a match while The Paragon was in the ring. The American Dragon appeared and managed to make Caster tap out in just eight seconds for the win. It was Bryan's first match since WrestleDream 2024.
Last week, after AEW Grand Slam Mexico went off the air, Danielson made his blockbuster return with huge applause and got physical as well. Fans have been expecting to see Bryan in a full-fledged match since his non-televised return.
Bryan Danielson may never wrestle again
While Bryan Danielson returned for an eight-second match this week, many fans want to see him in a proper wrestling match. However, Bryan's career has been riddled with a lot of injuries, and he might not risk that.
Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Wrestlevotes noted that it's unclear whether Danielson will wrestle again due to the fear of getting hurt, and Tony Khan would leave it to him.
"Don't know if he's gonna wrestle again Bill. I think he's got that fear of getting hurt for his family which is understable. But, I think everybody would love to see him wrestle at least one more time. I guess the ball is in his court. I think Tony Khan would allow it if he's cleared but ultimately the decision is going to be him and we'll see what he says."
Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for The American Dragon.
