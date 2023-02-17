"This is childish sh*t" - AEW star blasts Vince McMahon's sense of humor in creative pitches

An AEW star recently slammed Vince McMahon's creative booking decisions during his time in WWE.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, has spent a few years in the Stamford-based promotion as a member of the FTR alongside Cash Wheeler. Despite having bagged a number of titles there, the duo often complain about the creative directions they were asked to work with.

During a recent episode of the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood opened up on a back-shaving segment on an episode of WWE RAW, which also involved The Usos.

“When that was presented to us, obviously it’s supposed to be embarrassing for us, and I’m thinking like, this is childish sh*t. It’s not even funny. What is supposed to be embarrassing about someone shaving my back? Is it supposed to be embarrassing because Vince thinks it’s effeminate? Is that him subjecting a certain group of humanity as an embarrassment to humanity?"(H/T: WrestleTalk)

WrestleMelon @Melon_tha_dad Why FTR??

Now the IWC might not like Dax Harwood, but man FTR is amazing. Bonafide the best Tag team in wrestling. Nothing against the Usos, because they are good too, but FTR have had the best series of tag team wrestling this year. Look at this picture of them drip in gold Why FTR??Now the IWC might not like Dax Harwood, but man FTR is amazing. Bonafide the best Tag team in wrestling. Nothing against the Usos, because they are good too, but FTR have had the best series of tag team wrestling this year. Look at this picture of them drip in gold https://t.co/RGZ18OQiBm

Dax Harwood also commented about his future with AEW

While FTR's hiatus has many fans speculating whether they are headed back to WWE, the duo may return to AEW in the future.

During an episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, Dax spoke about the possibility of having another run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I still have to take things easy, let my body and mind rest, recuperate and be ready for, if we come back before April, I would absolutely love that. If Tony is on board with that and that’s what he wants, I would love to. If that’s not what he wants, it’s his company and I will do whatever he says because I trust him and he’s the boss," said Harwood. [H/T:InsideTheRopes]

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Jon Moxley and CM Punk defeated FTR on Dynamite!



youtu.be/W_J5L6y_lV8



#AEW @CMPunk @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR 1 year ago today:Jon Moxley and CM Punk defeated FTR on Dynamite! 1 year ago today:Jon Moxley and CM Punk defeated FTR on Dynamite!➡️youtu.be/W_J5L6y_lV8#AEW @CMPunk @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR https://t.co/fY1u4LUfcM

﻿With FTR's contract set to expire this April, it remains to be seen what is next for them in the pro-wrestling scene.

Do you want to see FTR win the AEW Tag Team Titles again? Sound off in the comments section below!

