“This is so damn random”- Fans go off on Tony Khan for ‘ruining’ former AEW champion’s return

Tony Khan has been building an incredible matchcard for AEW All Out. The show is set to go head-to-head with WWE's Wrestlepalooza event. Therefore, the AEW President is pulling out all stops to make it a must-see. Amid his preparations, Khan announced the return of a former AEW champion after a break of more than a year.

AEW recently made it official that the former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston will make his return to the ring at All Out next week to face Big Bill. Surprisingly, there was no mention of The Mad King in AEW until last week, when Bill called him out with a desire to face him in the ring.

Many believed that Kingston, who has been out since May 2024, would have a spectacular return to the company. However, Tony Khan booked it out of the blue to make All Out even more star-studded. Despite this huge announcement raising the excitement for the next AEW pay-per-view, fans seemed to be disappointed with how Khan dealt with Kingston's return.

MICHAEL STEWART @Mikeyy_Stewart This is so damn random.

Many fans on X shared their reaction to this huge news by questioning why Khan did not keep it a mystery. Moreover, some people even called out the AEW President as a terrible booker. While Kingston’s return sparked a wave of excitement among fans, many still feel that Khan could have handled it better.

Check out fans' comments below:

🖤In Mox We Trust🖤 @tammywstl7 No mystery, no nothing? 😅 ok

Tanmay Misra🍀 @Tanmaymisra7 tk is a terrible booker

OMAR @brucercap Love to see Eddie back. His return could have been handled better, though

Kevin Morgan @kevin_morgan8 I feel like Eddie’s return could have been done better than this. So weird.

Eddie Kingston reveals Tony Khan helped him with surgery bills

Eddie Kingston has had a long road to recovery. He suffered a leg injury in May last year in a match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence. During his recovery, he faced many struggles, and one of them was with financial conditions. Recently, Kingston revealed that Tony Khan helped him with surgery bills.

Speaking on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel, The Mad King opened up about his return and revealed that Tony Khan personally stepped in when his insurance failed to cover his surgery.

"The day of the knee surgery, they said, ‘Oh no, we’re not covering.’ And the surgeon kind of knew that was going to happen because he’s seen this before with this kind of insurance. And he was like, ‘Let me make a couple of calls.’ And then, of course, you know, Tony took care of it. I’ll say it, thank god." he said [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Check out the full video below:

The former AEW Continental Champion explained that his insurance didn’t cover the full cost, and Khan stepped in to help him through it. Well, with that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for Kingston in AEW upon his comeback.

