"This dude needs to retire lol" - Wrestling fans want WWE legend to hang up his boots after he teases reunion with AEW star Jeff Hardy

Wrestling fans have urged WWE legend Matt Hardy to retire after he teased a final run with AEW star Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy joined AEW in March 2022, coming to his brother's aid. Matt Hardy was being attacked by Team AHFO's Andrade El Idolo, Private Party, the Butcher, and the Blade. The Charismatic Enigma made his way to the ring to make the save.

The former WWE Champion took part in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, defeating Bobby Fish and Darby Allin in the first two rounds. He lost to eventual winner Adam Cole in the semifinals. However, personal issues caused him to take a lengthy hiatus from wrestling, and he is still out.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Matt Hardy said the following:

On his goal to end his run as The Hardyz when Jeff returns: “I mean, I would like to go out as The Hardy Boys. That’s kind of how we came in, and I think we would like to go out on that note. And we would like to do everything that we can in AEW together, obviously. It was really interesting for me, once again, very frustrating. Starting in COVID was very frustrating. Once Jeff and I really started to get our feet underneath us as the Hardy Boys, things happened, you know. Which was very frustrating, I was just kind of lost at that time," Matt Hardy said. (h/t: 411mania)

However, wrestling fans reacted in a cynical fashion, with some even saying he should retire.

C-adzi @c_adzi @JobberNationTV @TonyKhan pay them both until the end of their deals to stay at home @JobberNationTV @TonyKhan pay them both until the end of their deals to stay at home

Matt selfishly keeps dragging Jeff back to the lifestyle killing him. @JobberNationTV Jeff needs to move on to his family, art, and music.Matt selfishly keeps dragging Jeff back to the lifestyle killing him. @JobberNationTV Jeff needs to move on to his family, art, and music. Matt selfishly keeps dragging Jeff back to the lifestyle killing him.

SB Productions @sbproductions @JobberNationTV If anything, it's time for them to get into something outside of the ring. Agent/producer roles maybe. @JobberNationTV If anything, it's time for them to get into something outside of the ring. Agent/producer roles maybe.

Alan 💀 @Desuraida @JobberNationTV I don’t ever want to see the Hardy Boyz take a ladder or table bump ever again, they looked in pain all the time in AEW and got worse because they were on ladder, table, extreme matches every week until the Jeff situation. @JobberNationTV I don’t ever want to see the Hardy Boyz take a ladder or table bump ever again, they looked in pain all the time in AEW and got worse because they were on ladder, table, extreme matches every week until the Jeff situation.

Crazy how guys like Jeff get so many opportunities over guys like Hardcore Holly who were more reliable and never had those constant problems. @Makavelimademe Jeff can't stay clean. Sorry but he needs to retire for his own health. It's too much. He's aging and he's still in those bad habits.Crazy how guys like Jeff get so many opportunities over guys like Hardcore Holly who were more reliable and never had those constant problems. @Makavelimademe Jeff can't stay clean. Sorry but he needs to retire for his own health. It's too much. He's aging and he's still in those bad habits.Crazy how guys like Jeff get so many opportunities over guys like Hardcore Holly who were more reliable and never had those constant problems.

I love Matt and Jeff. They're nice people. But I'm sorry, Jeff can't survive the industry anymore. @Makavelimademe I love Jeff but he's not capable of doing this anymore. And I know Matt loves his brother and wants to be an optimist but I'm sorry, it's best I'd Jeff retires.I love Matt and Jeff. They're nice people. But I'm sorry, Jeff can't survive the industry anymore. @Makavelimademe I love Jeff but he's not capable of doing this anymore. And I know Matt loves his brother and wants to be an optimist but I'm sorry, it's best I'd Jeff retires.I love Matt and Jeff. They're nice people. But I'm sorry, Jeff can't survive the industry anymore.

LESBIANGUTS @GIOGIOpart5wack @Makavelimademe nah jeff needs to stay retired i love his wrestling buts it clearly causes to much stress for him physically and mentally to the point were he relapses if he comes back it will literally be his last. @Makavelimademe nah jeff needs to stay retired i love his wrestling buts it clearly causes to much stress for him physically and mentally to the point were he relapses if he comes back it will literally be his last.

Disillusioned @Disillu44186678 @Makavelimademe Jeff can't stay sober, matt can't stay relevant and both can barely move. @Makavelimademe Jeff can't stay sober, matt can't stay relevant and both can barely move.

When was AEW star Jeff Hardy last seen in WWE?

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion was last seen in WWE in November 2021. His last television appearance came on an episode of SmackDown when he teamed up with Drew McIntyre to defeat Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

In December, the tag team legend walked out of a house show. Five days later, the company announced that the younger Hardy brother had been released from WWE. After waiting for 90 days for his non-compete clause to expire, he showed up on AEW Dynamite to help his brother Matt.

Jeff Hardy's last in-ring appearance came at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Hardy Boyz defeated the Young Bucks in a grudge match that did not quite live up to their lofty expectations.

