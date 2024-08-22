"This could be the final nail in the coffin for AEW" - Fans react to rumors of Darby Allin's grand future plans

A recent report revealed what AEW has in store for Darby Allin in the future. According to the report, AEW is planning to give him a World Title run.

Last month on Rampage, the former TNT Champion earned a shot at the AEW World Championship. He will face the winner of the Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson match at All In for the gold on a later date.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Darby Allin will get a run as the World Champion no matter who comes out victorious from the title match at Wembley. However, it was not mentioned when AEW would execute this plan.

When this news hit social media, the online fans were quick to react to it. here are some of the top comments from the wrestling universe. Some fans are excited to see The Relentless Star hold the top gold in the company.

"Out of everyone in AEW, Darby is the only wrestler who 100% without a doubt deserves a world title reign," a fan said.

"I'd definitely be behind it, he's an AEW original through and through, " wrote this fan.

While others believe that Darby Allin is not cut out to be a World Champion.

"HORRIBLE idea. This guy is not world champ material. If they make him champ it’ll make that company even more of a joke. If that’s even possible," this person commented

"He's one of the few who would actually be a worse champion than swerve lol," said a user.

Darby Allin has a vendetta against The Elite

Ahead of All In, Darby Allin sat down for an exclusive interview with Inside The Ropes where he talked about his beef with his upcoming opponent Jack Perry. He stated that he dislikes The Elite for recruiting an unworthy talent like Jungle Boy in AEW.

"That’s why I have such a vendetta against The Elite. I have such a vendetta because I didn’t even think I was going to be able to make it to AEW when it was first starting and I saw guys like Jack Perry just walk right in the door not really having to work that hard for it. I was like, man!"

Darby Allin added that he is not like Perry who takes opportunities for granted, but instead works hard to earn every little thing. He will challenge Perry for the AEW TNT Championship at All In this weekend.

