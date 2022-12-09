"This generation's Kevin Nash" - Wrestling fans left in splits following former WWE Superstar's name change on AEW 

AEW star W. Morrissey has officially had his name changed to Big Bill. While this isn't too far from his better-known WWE name, Big Cass, fans have not reacted well to the star's new identity.

Unlike WWE, AEW rarely changes the names of their stars, instead allowing the athlete to use their preferred ring name. But the most notable changes were Matt Lee and Jeff Parker's name changes to Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Now it seems that The Firm's Big Bill is next to undergo a name change, in possible anticipation of his in-ring debut.

Bill is set to have his first-ever match while being signed to AEW tonight on Rampage. Match-up graphics ahead of the bout already have him listed as "Big Bill," but fans are already clamoring for him to return to WWE as the next Kevin Nash.

Fans listed varying reasons for why they opposed the star's name change, with many taking jabs at the promotion, with some noting that it sounded like a name Vince McMahon would issue.

Must See Audio @mustseeaudiopod @Cultaholic Get him back to the WWE so he can be this generations Kevin Nash @Cultaholic Get him back to the WWE so he can be this generations Kevin Nash

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick @Cultaholic Terrible name, not like it matters, he’s not going to do anything of importance in AEW. The Firm is as dull of a faction as I’ve seen in years. @Cultaholic Terrible name, not like it matters, he’s not going to do anything of importance in AEW. The Firm is as dull of a faction as I’ve seen in years.

Uptown Terry Funk @SmashedHatter @Cultaholic I can only approve of this if he uses Don't Mess With Bill as his entrance music. @Cultaholic I can only approve of this if he uses Don't Mess With Bill as his entrance music.

sega genesis evangelion @TheDorksDelight @Cultaholic No cool words start with W, someone’s going to punk him in a promo by saying “what does the W stand for, danger?” @Cultaholic No cool words start with W, someone’s going to punk him in a promo by saying “what does the W stand for, danger?”

ő @cartoblancho @Cultaholic Two of the worst ring names ever @Cultaholic Two of the worst ring names ever

Paul Maloney @PaulMal21 @Cultaholic Vince appears to have left WWE to become an AEW adviser. @Cultaholic Vince appears to have left WWE to become an AEW adviser.

Rey @midknightsmoker @Cultaholic Has even even had a match yet? @Cultaholic Has even even had a match yet?

P.H.I.L. (Autistic Operating System) @PhiltheRenegade @Cultaholic I'm sorry, but that name is just stupid. I mean W. Morrissey wasn't an amazing name, but compared to "Big Bill", it's a bloody Shakespearean masterpiece @Cultaholic I'm sorry, but that name is just stupid. I mean W. Morrissey wasn't an amazing name, but compared to "Big Bill", it's a bloody Shakespearean masterpiece

The Firm's booking in the promotion has already left many fans scratching their heads even after their high-profile attack on Jon Moxley during his feud with MJF. Could this change be the first in a new direction for Big Bill and the faction?

Could Triple H still bring the AEW star back to WWE and reunite him with his former tag team partner, NZo (f.k.a. Enzo Amore)?

During their runs in WWE as Big Cass and Enzo Amore, the two stars achieved mild success while largely being fan favorites. Amore's recognizable introduction and charisma paired well with Cass' stature and brutal in-ring capabilities.

she 🎅🏾 @LIV4GLOW Enzo & big Cass was an absolute goldmine, no one expected them to be this over but man did the people love them. genuinely one of my favorites of all time and i feel if brought back they would get one of the loudest pops of the triple h era Enzo & big Cass was an absolute goldmine, no one expected them to be this over but man did the people love them. genuinely one of my favorites of all time and i feel if brought back they would get one of the loudest pops of the triple h era https://t.co/qawmbPlqGu

According to a report from Ringside News, WWE has no current interest in reuniting Big Bill and NZo in the promotion.

“I don’t know of any interest in Enzo and Cass. That being said, not every Superstar who was popular from Triple H’s incarnation of NXT is coming back." (H/T: Ringside News)

NZo had his most recent wrestling bout at Lucha Libre AAA last month where he suffered a defeat at the hands of Meo Martinez & Vampiro while teaming up with Richie Martinez. It's unclear whether AEW might have an interest in the star at this stage.

