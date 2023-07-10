"This is great," "The new BIG SHOW!" - Fans react after former champion seemingly turns babyface for the first time in AEW

A top AEW star seemingly turned babyface for the first time in his career this week on AEW Collision.

The star in question is Powerhouse Hobbs, who lost his chance to move up in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament this past week on AEW Collision when QT Marshall distracted the referee, which resulted in Ricky Starks successfully defeating Hobbs.

Starks delivered a vicious spear to Powerhouse Hobbs and moved into the finals of the tournament, where he will face former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Following his loss, Hobbs was furious with QT Marshall. Aaron Solo tried to calm things down but received a spinebuster for his actions, and the fans appreciated Hobbs as his association with QTV looks to be over.

After the show, many fans reacted on Twitter over the long-awaited face turn of the former TNT Champion. You can check out some of their reactions below.

. @shelovesrey @AEW @TrueWillieHobbs Glad Hobbs left QTV, that gimmick was pointless Powerhouses booking has been all over the place in AEW, just have him go solo and be a bad ass Even if Hobbs stays heel I'm just glad he's breaking up with QTV. I know it was his idea, but it was not a good fit. #AEWCollision @AEW @TrueWillieHobbs Glad Hobbs left QTV, that gimmick was pointless Powerhouses booking has been all over the place in AEW, just have him go solo and be a bad ass Even if Hobbs stays heel I'm just glad he's breaking up with QTV. I know it was his idea, but it was not a good fit. #AEWCollision

Fans are very excited for the next chapter in the career of the talented Powerhouse Hobbs and hope to see him compete in the main event in the future.

Arn Anderson wants to take top AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs under his wing

Arn Anderson has helped talent both on television and backstage in AEW. The enforcer currently manages Wardlow; however, the legend has kept his eye open for an emerging star in Powerhouse Hobbs.

The veteran has been working with Wardlow and previously helped Cody Rhodes become a three-time TNT Champion with his management skills. Arn Anderson could do the same for Hobbs.

During the recent 'Ask Arn Anything' episode of his ARN Podcast, the legend was asked if he ever considered taking Powerhouse Hobbs under his wing.

"You bet, how about Big Will [Hobbs]? I think he's a superstar in the making. Every day he gets better, and I like the human being. He had a rough childhood, you know. I thank God Will sucked it up and became a hell of a man. He pretty much took over being the head of the family, and it's a powerful story, and it makes him the man who he is today."

Powerhouse Hobbs seemingly turned babyface this past week on Collision for the first time ever in his young career. This seems to be the perfect time to put him with the legend Arn Anderson, as he can learn a lot from The Enforcer and reach new heights.

Let us know in the comments below which exciting feuds you want to see Powerhouse Hobbs in after getting past QTV.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes