''Your opinion doesn't matter'' - Former WWE intercontinental Champion fires back at fan for criticizing AEW spot

This past week on AEW Collision, a former Intercontinental Champion came up short against PowerHouse Hobbs in the quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

The champion in question is none other than WWE legend Dustin Rhodes. The veteran is one of the most accomplished superstars in AEW, having almost a four-decade-long career, and is still putting on quality matches for wrestling fans.

Dustin Rhodes lost against PowerHouse Hobbs in the quarter-final of the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. However, during the match, Rhodes kicked out of a spinebuster, one of Hobb's signature moves, at the count of one, which was a rare sight to see.

Rhodes reacted to a fan who had an issue with the recent kick outs in AEW and responded to it on Twitter:

"I suggest you sit down again and watch my match over. We do things at the right time for the pop. It's electric when it happens. I kicked out cause I am a tough son of a bitch. Specifically "Your" opinion doesn't matter." Rhodes tweeted.

AEW Star Dustin Rhodes fires back at Bruce Prichard for claiming fans didn't care about him

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes recently fired back at Bruce Prichard for claiming fans didn't care about him when his presentation was changed.

Bruce Prichard serves as a producer for the company while also hosting the Something to Wrestle With podcast with Conrad Thompson. Bruce claimed on the podcast that the fans didn't care about Dustin Rhodes outside of his Goldust persona:

“Nobody gave a s**t about Dustin Rhodes. They only gave a s**t about Goldust. We stripped him of that and everything that the audience had an emotional attachment to. It’s hard to talk about because I f**king loved Dustin Rhodes, I thought he was one of the most talented talents I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. But when you take a flamboyant character like Goldust and strip it all away, and you make someone a boring husband, I’m not watching TV, and I’m not watching WWE to see a boring husband with a kid who goes on TV and says, ‘My daddy was mean to me. We didn’t get along.'"

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to respond to Bruce Prichard on his comments:

"I love Bruce Pritchard, I really do. We can agree to disagree about the "Dustin Rhodes" character. I am a tremendously talented storyteller. I am not everyone's cup of tea, of course, but it is unfair for him to say, "nobody gave a sh*t about Dustin." I say you are wrong. The whole world loves Dustin Rhodes. Love ya Bruce," he tweeted.

