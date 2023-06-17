"You are wrong" - 54-year-old former WWE star fires back at Bruce Prichard for claiming fans didn't care about him

A former WWE Superstar has responded to Bruce Prichard after Prichard claimed that fans didn't care about him when his presentation was changed.

Bruce Prichard currently serves as a producer for the company in addition to hosting the Something to Wrestle With podcast with Conrad Thompson. During a recent edition of the show, Bruce claimed that fans didn't care about Dustin Rhodes outside of his Goldust character, and felt he was better in that role rather than portraying The Natural persona.

“Nobody gave a s**t about Dustin Rhodes. They only gave a s**t about Goldust. We stripped him of that, and everything that the audience had an emotional attachment to. It’s hard to talk about because I f**king loved Dustin Rhodes, I thought he was one of the most talented talents I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. But when you take a flamboyant character like Goldust and strip it all away, and you make someone a boring husband, I’m not watching TV, and I’m not watching WWE to see a boring husband with a kid who goes on TV and says, ‘My daddy was mean to me. We didn’t get along.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Dustin took to Twitter today to react to Bruce's comments. He noted that he loves Prichard but completely disagreed with his comments.

"I love Bruce Pritchard, I really do. We can agree to disagree about the "Dustin Rhodes" character. I am a tremendously talented storyteller. I am not everyone's cup of tea of course, but it is unfair for him to say "nobody gave a sh*t about Dustin". I say you are wrong. The whole world loves Dustin Rhodes. Love ya Bruce," he tweeted.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes I love Bruce Pritchard, I really do. We can agree to disagree about the "Dustin Rhodes" character. I am a tremendously talented storyteller. I am not everyone's cup of tea of course, but it is unfair for him to say "nobody gave a shit about Dustin". I say you are wrong. The whole… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I love Bruce Pritchard, I really do. We can agree to disagree about the "Dustin Rhodes" character. I am a tremendously talented storyteller. I am not everyone's cup of tea of course, but it is unfair for him to say "nobody gave a shit about Dustin". I say you are wrong. The whole… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Dustin Rhodes reacts to spot with Roman Reigns from match at WWE Battleground 2013

Dustin Rhodes recently reacted to a hilarious spot from a match at WWE Battleground 2013.

A decade ago, Dustin and Cody Rhodes teamed up to battle Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. The Rhodes brothers needed to win the match to save their WWE careers and they were able to do so.

However, Dustin was outsmarted by The Tribal Chief during the match and wound up tumbling to the floor outside the ring. A fan posted a clip of Rhodes missing with a Crossbody attempt at the premium live event and Dustin noted that he should have learned his lesson.

"Roman ducked too. I should learn my lesson 😉," he tweeted.

Dustin recently hinted that he's getting ready to hang up his wrestling boots for good. It will be interesting to see if the 54-year-old legend gets the opportunity to appear in WWE again down the line.

Did you enjoy the Goldust character in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes