"I should learn my lesson" - AEW star on Roman Reigns ducking his attack in career-threatening match

Looking back at his match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Battleground 2013, Dustin Rhodes reacted to his incredible sequence with The Tribal Chief.

At WWE Battleground 2013, Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes took on The Shield in a tag team match. The brothers defeated The Shield and thus saved their WWE careers. The match stipulated that the Rhodes family would have been terminated from WWE if The Shield won.

Dustin Rhodes recently stumbled upon a clip from the match featuring himself and Roman Reigns. He pointed out that Reigns ducked his move in the career-threatening bout.

Roman Reigns has come a long way over the past ten years

Despite The Shield being mega over in 2013, Reigns was miles away from becoming a top name in WWE. He mainly wrestled in tag team matches alongside Seth Rollins back then.

Fast forward to 2023, and Roman Reigns is quite possibly the biggest star in all of wrestling today. He is pretty confident about his star power and considers himself the greatest of all time.

Here's what he said on The Michael Kay Show last year:

"To me, I’m not trying to get there, I believe I’m there. I believe I’m living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I’m just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I’m surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion-dollar company, I’m the greatest of all time," said Reigns. [H/T The Sportster]

Dustin Rhodes has been an AEW mainstay for four years at this point. As for Cody, he made his way to WWE last year with a massive win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, Cody failed to defeat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at this year's 'Mania.

Do you think Dustin Rhodes will ever return to WWE for one final run? Sound off in the comments section below.

