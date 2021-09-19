"This guy's wife is burying us"- WCW legend Konnan on top star's wife taking a shot at AEW

WCW legend Konnan recently stated that AEW isn't utilizing Brian Cage to his full potential.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin It 100, Konnan turned back the clock to talk about Brian Cage's wife, Melissa Santos, complaining on Twitter about her husband not being utilized properly. The WCW legend stated that Cage's wife didn't say anything wrong. However, he added that management might have been upset that Cage's wife is trying to bury them on social media.

Konnan also believes AEW should have informed the former FTW champion about changing his style if they weren't satisfied with what he was bringing to the table:

"She (Melissa Santos) ain't wrong. They knew what they were getting when they signed him (Brian Cage) you know what I'm saying. They could also tell him, hey, change your style up, this is what we want. He's not being used to the best of his potential, that's for sure. But you never know in that company bro, because somebody might read that and go, can you believe this guy's wife is burying us. You just never know," Konnan said.

Not too long ago, his wife, Melissa Santos, ranted on Twitter about Brian Cage not being happy with his position in the company. It quickly caught the attention of social media, with people coming out to show support for her comments.

Given Brian Cage's success in the Indies and IMPACT Wrestling, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the former FTW Champion has become one of the underutilized wrestlers in AEW.

Although he was part of an incredible feud with Sting and Darby Allin earlier this year, the company barely used him moving forward. His storyline with Hangman Page didn't help him either. Instead, it was a stepping stone to elevate Page to the AEW World title picture.

The Machine Gun is currently involved in a storyline against Ricky Starks, which doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

Brian Cage could soon challenge Miro for the TNT title in AEW

Brian Cage recently took to Twitter to send a scathing message to current FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

Towards the end of the promo, The Machine Gun made it clear that after he finishes his feud with Starks, he will be coming after Miro's TNT Championship. The latter is currently short of credible opponents, and Cage could fill that spot if AEW decides to push him.

