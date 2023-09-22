"This hurts man" - Former AEW star reacts to Mustafa Ali's WWE release

WWE released several top names earlier today and Mustafa Ali was one of them. A former AEW star has reacted to Ali's departure on Twitter.

Ali's release comes off as shocking as he was scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at NXT: No Mercy on September 30th. Former AEW star, Big Swole also took to Twitter to react to Ali's release from the company.

Swole made the following tweet:

"This hurts man," tweeted Swole.

WWE reacts to Mustafa Ali's tweet about his release

WWE has given their reaction to Ali's tweet about his exit from the company.

Ali took the wrestling world by storm after his announcement that stated that he was no longer working for the Stamford-based promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful contacted the company after Ali's tweet and was told the following:

"I'm told by WWE that Mustafa Ali saying he's no longer working with WWE is not due to any broader talent cuts."

Ali's run in the company lasted about seven years. He made his debut back in 2016 and impressed the fans with his high-flying skills. Despite being incredibly popular among fans, Ali wasn't heavily pushed at any point during his run.

Throughout the day we've seen the departure of several major names including Mustafa, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin and Elias. It will be interesting to see how this story develops over the coming weeks and months.

