"THIS IS DISGRACEFUL! YOU S*CK!" - WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler trades shots in jest with AEW star

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently took to Twitter to hilariously insult his real-life brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth.

While Nemeth has not been seen on AEW television for quite some time now, he is quite active on social media. He is currently aligned with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi in a faction called the Wingmen. In a recent video alongside RJ City, Nemeth was seen in a parody skit called 'HOLLYWOOD HUNK: SECRETS.'

The video got the attention of Dolph Ziggler, who has engaged in humorous banter with Ryan on social media in the past. Ziggler shared a scathing review in a comment as a joke for his real-life brother.

"THIS IS DISGRACEFUL! YOU SUCK! probably not even real bourbon (from the bourbon region of france) AND GET A BETTER MOVESET!🤣😆😏"

A WWE veteran criticized Dolph Ziggler's recent match

While Vince Russo is a fan of the Showoff's well-known expertise in selling, even he has raised questions about Ziggler's performance in his recent match against JD McDonagh.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, Russo talked about how Ziggler was almost overselling in the bout against McDonagh. He also mentioned that the veteran star was "the greatest worker" in the world.

"I really felt like I don't know what was going on, but Ziggler was screaming because the guy was stepping on his head. I know Ziggler; we all know Ziggler is the greatest worker in the world; we all know that, and he earns every dime he makes. But didn't that seem like a little overselling to the point that it was almost cartoony?" [1:04:50 – 1:05:30]

The match ended with both Ziggler and McDonagh being counted out of the ring. It remains to be seen what is next for them down the line in WWE.

