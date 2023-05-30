WWE Veteran says Dolph Ziggler is the "greatest worker in the world" but did one thing wrong on RAW (Exclusive)

The latest Monday Night RAW episode ended horribly for Dolph Ziggler as JD McDonagh brutally attacked him. While Vince Russo called Ziggler an incredible worker, he didn't like The Showoff's apparent overselling.

Ziggler is a genuine WWE veteran who has been with the company since 2004 and is widely considered one of the most selfless performers on the roster.

Due to his exceptional ability to sell wrestling moves, Dolph has been credited for making his opponents look like a million bucks, and he's also seemingly never complained about losing high-profile matches, either.

Most newcomers on the roster feud with Ziggler before they go on to bigger things, and JD McDonagh (fka Jordan Devlin) also looks to be on the same path.

Vince Russo, who is a big fan of Dolph Ziggler's work, admitted that the former world champion got it wrong with his selling and overdid it this week on RAW, labeling the star's antics as "cartoony":

"I really felt like I don't know what was going on, but Ziggler was screaming because the guy was stepping on his head. I know Ziggler; we all know Ziggler is the greatest worker in the world; we all know that, and he earns every dime he makes. But didn't that seem like a little overselling to the point that it was almost cartoony?" [1:04:50 – 1:05:30]

What happened in Dolph Ziggler's match against JD McDonagh on RAW?

After getting drafted to the Red brand weeks ago, the former NXT star finally made his singles main roster debut on the RAW after Night of Champions against the dependable Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler started hot as he took the fight to JD McDonagh with a series of punches before the Irish star responded with a suplex and barrage of strikes. McDonagh was in no mood to get a win, as his main objective was to punish his opponent by orchestrating a barbaric ringside attack, resulting in the match ending a no-contest due to a double count-out.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion sent Ziggler crashing into the steel steps. Dolph screeched in pain as JD shoved his knees into the superstar's neck and ended his first night on RAW with a bone-chilling visual of his ruthlessness.

Did you like McDonagh's performance on RAW? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

