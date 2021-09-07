"This is not just a fantasy anymore"- WWE legend comments on a possible CM Punk-Bryan Danielson match in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes fans will get a blockbuster match between CM Punk and Bryan Danielson somewhere down the road.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed numerous topics, notably when AEW should book the match between the two former WWE Superstars

The ECW legend explained that the company shouldn't pull the trigger on this match right away. He added that AEW must plant the seeds first to create a buzz among fans about this dream match:

"It would be very easy for AEW to get ahead of themselves right now because they have so much momentum. There's so much excitement, and they're gonna wanna give the fans everything that they want every single time. You gotta chill out a little bit, and you got to remember that slow and steady wins the race. People have been waiting a long time for a matchup like that, and they'll wait longer. All you have to do now is pepper in a little seeds of story that make people understand, ooh, we are gonna get this one day, this is not a dream. You know this is not just a fantasy anymore. We're gonna get these two guys (CM Punk and Bryan Danielson) looking at each other one day in the middle of a ring, and the bell's gonna ring, and we're gonna get a wrestling match. I don't think you have to go there right away," Bully Ray said.

This is what I want to see in #aew Bryan Danielson vs CM Punk. It literally writes itself. Straight edge society vs the yes movement #movetheneedle pic.twitter.com/FQyf1l1p63 — An Elder Emo (@AnElderEmo) August 21, 2021

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have fought multiple times during their time in WWE. However, both men never clashed at the peak of their performance. By the time the former Daniel Bryan's 'Yes' movement became a popular act, The Straight Edge Superstar had already made a controversial exit from Vince McMahon's promotion.

Now that both men are in the same promotion again, fans are anticipating this mouth-watering clash.

CM Punk made a triumphant AEW debut at All Out

The Best in the World! @CMPunk wins in his first match back in 7 years! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/SOpg6VsYWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

CM Punk defeated Darby Allin in his first match after a gap of more than seven years. The bout was nothing short of a stellar contest. Although Punk showed a little sign of ring rust, Allin's quick athleticism eventually brought the best out of him.

With the upcoming AEW Dynamite set to emanate this Wednesday night, fans are excited to see what the company has in store for The Straight Edge Superstar.

Also Read

Do you think AEW should save the blockbuster match between CM Punk and Bryan Danielson for a later date? Sound off in the comments section below.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Vedant Jain