"This kid is going to get like internal damage" - Wrestling veteran on former WWE US Champion obliterating Sting's protégé on AEW Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite featured a particularly intense match, leading to concerns for Darby Allin as he suffered heavy bumps against Samoa Joe.

Last week, Sting's protégé faced off against TNT Champion Samoa Joe in a singles match. As expected, Darby Allin was at a massive disadvantage since the start due to the size difference. The Samoan Submission machine was especially brutal as he unleashed his brutality on his hapless opponent.

Speaking on the recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno expressed worry about Darby's seemingly reckless bumps during the match. However, he agreed that it made for a very good segment:

"I'm like, this kid is going to get like internal damage or something. So this is good too, because Joe, his body language and vicious look on his like he was enjoying hurting this kid and you didn't know after this bumps if the kid was actually selling or if he was really hurt, because the bumps, they looked very real... the trainer came out during the match to check on him, with the ringside doctor right after one of these and I don't know if that was planned." [From 23:07 - 23:48]

Jim Cornette recently talked about comparisons between AEW star Darby Allin and WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

Darby Allin has often been compared to Rey Mysterio due to their similarity in size. However, Jim Cornette believes that the comparison makes little sense.

Speaking on an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran explained how Rey Mysterio was successfully pushed in WWE, but the same technique would not work with Darby:

"You look at a publicity picture of Rey Mysterio physically, body-wise from his days in say the late 90s in WCW and early 2000s in WWF. And then you look at Darby Allin's physique today. Rey was shorter than Darby and jacked to the gills. Darby is a little taller than Rey, and has to run around in a garden-hose to get wet. He is so thin..." [From 02:49:09 - 01:49:29]

With Darby Allin now reunited in AEW with his mentor Sting, it remains to be seen what his future holds for him.

