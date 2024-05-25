"This is lame" - Tony Khan has already "dropped the ball" with former WWE star, says veteran

A former WWE veteran has recently opened up on his take about a certain top star's run so far in AEW. He revealed that Tony Khan had already dropped the ball with him with his lackluster booking. This would be Swerve Strickland, about whom Disco Inferno was commenting about.

Last month at AEW Dynasty, the former WWE Superstar finally became a world champion, dethroning Samoa Joe in the process. He has had great momentum for a few months prior, where he became arguably the most "over" star on the promotion. As the champion, he still remains a popular star and will be heading into his first pay-per-view as a title holder this weekend at Double or Nothing.

On a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked how they felt about Swerve's run as a champion, as according to them, he has not been booked well. Disco Inferno agreed with this line of thinking. He suggested that this started on the first show after his major title win, where he did not even have a formal segment to celebrate his world title win.

"I think they dropped the ball with Swerve the first night when he won the championship and his appearance on the very next show was just a random match against Kyle Fletcher. No promo, no nothing. It just shows, like bro, Tony has no clue how to build stars. Okay, he gives a guy the big win but like you need to move up the card, and like every company has issues with this, with building stars."

He continued by talking about how major wrestling companies failed to understand that sometimes they should heavily prioritize some stars who could be major stars over others.

"You have to sacrifice guys that you probably wouldn't want to sacrifice because you want to take a chance on the next guy. And like these companies are not willing to do that, so Swerve, bro, this has been a very weak championship title reign so far, it's not his fault, he's just doing what he's told to do but like this is lame." [1:40-2:27]

Wrestling veteran says it would not be a bad thing for a former WWE veteran to become AEW World Champion

This Sunday at Double or Nothing, Christian Cage will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, he felt that the challenger winning the title would not be such a bad idea. For him, Christian was one of the best heels in the business right now, and he would instantly elevate the title.

"I know they just put the championship on Swerve, I get it, but I wouldn't hate it if Christian Cage was your new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Christian is extremely good at what he does, he's an incredible heel and you can feed about, just about anybody you want to him. I don't think they're gonna do that, but I don't think that's a horrible idea at all. Christian would bring some credibility to that championship." [From 03:20 to 03:57]

The former WWE Superstar showed evidence of his good work recently during his run as the TNT Champion, where he brought the title to main event status, with this last defence being against another WWE veteran, Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

Now it remains to be seen whether Christian Cage ends up becoming the world champion this weekend.

Please give credit to Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda when getting quotes from the first half of the article.

