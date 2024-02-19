“This is like a mid-level comedy act” - Konnan slams AEW for underutilizing former world champion

Konnan has slammed AEW for treating a former world champion like a ‘mid-level comedy act.’ Konnan is known to not mince his words and he certainly did not hold back recently.

The former world champion in question here is none other than Jay White. He came into AEW with lots of fanfare and expectations that he would be the next big thing. A few underwhelming feuds later, he has been relegated to the mid card.

He had run-ins with MJF a few months back, but that did not transpire into anything of consequence. He is the leader of Bullet Club Gold and he has been involved in tag matches of late. Konnan was speaking on his show Keepin It 100 Official and said White deserves to be pushed as a star.

“Let me tell you what's even worse. Everybody there I like, they all have talent, ok? But Jay White, who if you remember I got into a big twitter war with a lot of fans when I said on this show, they dont push him as a star. Bro, they dont push him as a star. This is like a mid level comedy act. no Shade. He should be by himself. If he is to be with a group, it's gotta be a cool group.” [16:35 - 17:05]

Jay White was not thrilled with his AEW booking

There were a lot of rumblings in November of last year that said Jay White was not happy with the way he was being booked in AEW. Confirming that story was none other than veteran journalist Wade Keller.

Keller reported on PWTorch saying that White was not impressed with how he was booked against MJF but that he was still among the top guys for Tony Khan.

"Jay White wasn’t thrilled, based on what I’ve been told, how things went with the build and the match against MJF, so he might be motivated to shine in this tournament. He’s still among the top choices for Tony Khan to build around as a top-top star in his company for years to come. A win here, with a series of standout matches, would elevate him in the AEW universe closer to how his New Japan fans viewed him."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds next for Jay White in AEW.

