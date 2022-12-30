"This should main event WrestleMania" - Wrestling fans erupt at the prospect of Triple H's latest acquisition's dream encounters in WWE

Triple H's latest signing has a number of storyline and feud options open to him in WWE, according to fans.

The star in question, Dragon Lee, has been a hot topic recently. He is one of a select few stars that have been signed to the Stamford-based organization despite previously appearing in AEW. He fought against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in August, while teaming up with Andrade El Idolo and Rush, putting up a commendable performance.

Dragon Lee also allied with Dralistico to defeat FTR, bagging the AAA Tag Team titles. This has placed him rather high on the totem pole, which is only enhanced by his move to WWE.

His entry to Triple H's roster has given rise to speculation about potential matches. Here are some of the ideas posted on social media by fans.

Triple H recently announced the former AEW star's signing to WWE

Dragon Lee is clearly an important acquisition for the Game, as he took to Twitter to make the announcement.

In his AEW appearance, the 27-year-old made a strong enough impression on fans to push Tony Khan to recruit him to the organization. However, Rush and Andrade betrayed Lee after La Facción Ingobernable fell to The Elite, after which Lee never made another appearance on AEW TV.

Lee competed in NJPW, where he once held the title of IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. His long-running battle with Hiromu Takahashi has also made him come into the spotlight, as well as his accomplishments in Ring of Honor.

Triple H's tweet about signing Dragon Lee promised an interesting run for the talent in the coming months:

"An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!" wrote Triple H.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Dragon Lee.

