"This man is gonna hate himself when he's 50" - Fans are shocked over horrifying spot on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Darby Allin is facing severe backlash from fans after he took a dangerous bump during a spot in his match at this week's Dynamite.

Darby Allin teamed up with The Icon Sting to take on The Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita) in a tornado tag team match. The babyface team ended up picking the victory, however, a spot from the match where Takeshita and Hobbs threw Darby Allin across the ring which resulted in Darby hitting his neck on the ropes has received a lot of criticism on social media.

On Twitter, a fan shared the clip of the horifiying spot from the match.

Fans reacted to the clip claiming that Darby Allin will hate himself when he's 50 years old.

"This man is gonna hate himself when he's 50"

AEW star recently called his match with Darby Allin the scariest one of his career

AEW star Ethan Page was recently questioned about the scariest match of his wrestling career. Page mentioned his coffin match against Darby Allin as the scariest.

Ethan Page took on Darby Allin to culminate their rivalry in a coffin match at the AEW Dynamite: Fyster Fest in 2021. Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Page recalled the match:

"That coffin match was, I think it still is taking time off my career, that one was rough. It was easily the scariest moment of my career. So wild last night, I asked Matt Hardy, I was like, 'hey, what's the one thing that happened in your career that was easily the scariest moment? Like, what was that thing?' And while he was thinking about it, someone was like, well, Page, what's yours? And I was like, oh, laying in the coffin [against Darby Allin]."'

Page continued:

"The coffin is closed the lid shut. I have no clue what's happening. If I'm gonna get hit when I'm gonna get hit. I'm just [thinking] 'thank God the matches over that was extremely painful.' But also, I'm alone in this box, no one's talking to me. It's not like I have something in my ear. And then here comes this body crashing through this box and it's landing right on my knees and like I'm in the foetal position, which is not something you want to be in just to be cramped in the box. Anyway, that was the scariest thing for me." [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

