"This might offend Sting" - WWE Hall of Famer spills the beans on backstage incident involving AEW veteran

AEW star Sting was apparently involved in an incident that is still quite sore in WWE Legend Ric Flair's memory.

The Icon was a part of a WCW match which included Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. Fans were especially impressed with Sting in that match as he had executed his Scorpion Deathlock finisher on two of his opponents, which led to him shooting up in popularity. However, his ensuing actions had apparently upset Flair.

In a recent episode of To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair explained how he did not like the fact that Sting had not thanked him and Arn Anderson for putting him over:

"This might offend Sting and I don't care if it does or not, because he's my good friend and he knows it too. When we shot the angle with Brian Pillman and me, Arn and Sting in detroit, it was the hottest thing on the show. The next day we went to Jacksonville, I put Sting over, I ran down, he double scorpioned both of us, He walked back in the locker room in Jacksonville, Florida and said 'Sting is back,' never said thank you to me or Arn." [From 31:25 - 32:05]

You can check out the full video here:

It remains to be seen if Sting will respond to these comments in the coming weeks.

A WWE veteran believes AEW star Sting owes his career to Ric Flair

While Ric Flair and Sting worked together for a significant period of time, Dutch Mantell believes Flair was instrumental in the former WWE star's success.

The WWE veteran previously explained how Sting was not a good talker, although he did have a good physique. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Mantell stated how Flair had helped put Sting over with fans.

"He [Sting] had a good look, you know, the white painted face and the design and all. Good looking, good body. But who helped him more than anything else was Flair. Flair took him to these 30-40 minute matches. I bet Sting has yet to suggest anything else, because they just did what Flair told him to do," Mantell said. [From 39:00 onwards]

Sting is currently mentoring Darby Allin in AEW. Their last match together was at Full Gear this year, where they defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team no-disqualification match.

Do you agree with Ric Flair's reason for holding a grudge against Sting? Sound off in the comments below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes