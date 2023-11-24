"This needs to be a backstage schtick" - Fans are unhappy with current AEW storyline

AEW has been criticized for its lack of storytelling, but unfortunately, it seems that the company's attempts to cultivate some haven't paid off. Fans recently took to social media to criticize the budding romance angle between Ruby Soho and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker.

After a brief angle where Soho seemed to have a secret admirer, the person's identity was eventually revealed to be Parker. Since then, the romance has continued to blossom between the two, and the angle has since evolved from a backstage segment to a mid-match storyline.

AEW Dynamite featured the angle in its latest chapter, as the two had a few romantic angles during Ruby Soho's latest match. While Saraya was clearly upset about all the love being shared, some fans were equally upset.

Should AEW keep this angle restricted to backstage segments only?

Despite the abovementioned criticisms, many fans also defended the angle and brought up how Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are actually dating in real life as well.

Could this storyline end up paying off in the end?

According to a fan, Saraya was so upset with the Ruby Soho/Angelo Parker angle that she lashed out at her despite the fan claiming that she was cheering for The Runaway.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Ruby Soho was advised by an AEW star to stay off of social media

The Internet Wrestling Community has been known to be harsh in its criticism of the stars who entertain them. Sadly, these fans often hurt the wrestlers in the process, which is seemingly something that has happened to Ruby Soho.

According to Saraya, during an interview on the Cruz Show, she was the one who advised The Runaway to take a social media break.

"I had to say to my girl Ruby the other day. She did a wrestling match, and the wrestling community online can be very unforgiving, and they can be mean for no reason. They were just attacking her and she was texting me about it. 'They're just destroying us.' 'Delete it off your phone then it doesn't exist.' You feel a lot better when you don't have it on your phone." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

While fans clearly have an opinion of the romance angle between Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker, it might not happen.