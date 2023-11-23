Photo: Saraya spotted yelling at a fan at ringside on AEW Dynamite

Saraya has seemingly given into her heel persona, and while she's known to clap back against fans online, it seems like she has taken things a step further in person.

The Anti-Diva hasn't been as active in AEW as of late, but her heel tendencies are still going strong. While she's seemingly stepped away from fighting with fans on social media, she recently called one out during Dynamite.

According to the fan who took to Twitter to make the claim against Saraya and alleged that The Outsider shouted at her and said she had bad breath, even though she was cheering for Ruby Soho.

While the Glampire's outburst was uncalled for, it is likely that she was venting her frustration about Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. As noted by many fans and seen clearly during the match, there might be some discontent brewing between Saraya and Soho.

Saraya has reportedly been trying to convince AEW to hire her brother, Zak Zodiac

The former AEW Women's Champion comes from the Knight wrestling family, which includes her brother, Zak Zodiac. According to Dave Meltzer during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the star has been trying to get her brother signed to AEW, and he might have a tryout soon.

"So, I think he’s gonna get an AEW tryout. I mean, she went to Tony Khan and asked if her brother could get a tryout, so I think that’s what is happening there.”

Additionally, he pointed out that WWE had declined to sign Zodiac despite his familial ties to The Anti-Diva. It remains to be seen if he'll be picked up by AEW and whether or not he'll succeed in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, going by the online consensus, when Zak Zodiac pitches the move on his social media, he might at least be welcomed by fans.