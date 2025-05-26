"This was nothing racial" – Legend reacts to Hulk Hogan and Shelton Benjamin controversy (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan recently received backlash online after referring to AEW star Shelton Benjamin as Benjamin Shelton in two interviews. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter understands why people are upset. However, he does not think it is fair to link Hogan's past racial remarks with his inability to remember Benjamin's name.

In 2015, Hogan was fired by WWE and removed from the Hall of Fame after audio emerged of him using racist language. The Hulkster returned three years later on the day of Extreme Rules 2018, where he apologized to WWE stars backstage. Some wrestlers, including Benjamin, felt the speech was insincere.

Apter appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long. According to the reporter, Hogan simply got Benjamin's name mixed up.

"No, this was nothing racial," Apter said. "This was just Hogan. He forgot the guy's name. He thought it was Benjamin Shelton. It's that simple. People are just looking at this wrong." [From 03:06 – 03:18]

Bill Apter on Shelton Benjamin's reaction to Hulk Hogan's comment

The controversy began when Hulk Hogan spoke about "Benjamin Shelton" during interviews with The Pat McAfee Show and TMZ. Shelton Benjamin fired back on X, telling the wrestling legend to stop pretending they ever had any camaraderie. He also posted a GIF of actor Will Smith alongside a caption saying, "Keep my name out of your f***ing mouth."

In Bill Apter's opinion, Benjamin is likely annoyed because he thinks Hogan should have learned his name by now:

"If I'm Shelton Benjamin, I'm saying, 'This guy doesn't even know my name?' That's what I'm saying if I'm Shelton Benjamin, but I'm not taking this racially at all, and I don't think Shelton Benjamin took it racially either. I just think he's surprised that Hogan didn't know that the name was wrong. Simple as that, as far as I'm concerned. Nothing racial whatsoever." [From 03:29 – 03:51]

Benjamin has worked for AEW since 2024. The 49-year-old previously wrestled for WWE from 2000 to 2010 before returning for another run with the company between 2017 and 2023.

