"This one wasn't classic" - Chris Jericho disappointed with his dream match against 5-time WWE World Champion in AEW

Chris Jericho expressed his disappointment over a match he had against a former WWE Champion in AEW.

Bryan Danielson and The Ocho squared off at All Out 2022 in a dream match. While it was not their first singles match against each other, having wrestled each other in WWE, this was their first major pay-per-view singles match. The JAS leader emerged victorious.

On Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that he felt the match was not a classic as both men tried too hard.

"September 4th, Chicago, I worked with Brian Danielson. We had never really had a a single match of merit before. We did a couple shorter matches, but never anything, you know, that could be deemed classic. And this one wasn't classic. It was good, but I think we tried just a little bit too hard. The one we had the following week was a barn burner of all barn burners to me, but this one, we just tried a little bit too hard maybe, and it was good."

The former Y2J went on to say that he had instant chemistry with Eddie Kingston.

"Don't get me wrong, it was good. But I find sometimes that happens, sometimes you work with someone for the first time like Eddie Kingston, and you have just this amazing, incredible chemistry and sometimes you get pitted with a guy that you should have amazing chemistry with and it takes one or two matches to get into the groove," Chris Jericho said. (29:20 - 23:10)

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson have wrestled each other many times in AEW

Blackpool Combat Club's differences with the Jericho Appreciation Society have led to a number of clashes between the former Demo God and the American Dragon in AEW.

They have been a part of many multi-man matches and have had three singles matches, the first of which came at AEW All Out 2022. Their second singles match came on Dynamite, with the two-time WrestleMania main eventer coming out on top.

Their third and final singles match was for the ROH World Championship. Using nefarious means, the former WCW Cruiserweight picked up the win.

Poll : 0 votes