"This is very petty" - CJ Perry (fka Lana) sends an angry message to Miro after AEW Collision

Following her husband Miro's recent attack on one of her potential clients, Action Andretti, CJ Perry (FKA Lana) has broken her silence on the situation.

Last night on Collision, Action Andretti wished to be managed by the former WWE star, and she seemed interested in his proposition. It wasn't till later in the night that Miro responded to the situation and was seen dragging along Andretti, whom he attacked. He had strong words to say to the rest of the roster who wished to be managed by his wife.

On Twitter, CJ Perry gave a statement following the attack on Andretti and her husband's warning to the rest of the roster. She wasn't happy, as she believed that she should have been free to explore potential clients.

She had also asked him not to meddle in any of her affairs, but it seems that Miro did not care for that.

".@ToBeMiro this is very petty. You renounced me ! Stop meddling in the launch of my management company & hurting potential clients out of JEALOUSY!"

CJ Perry talks about the love triangle storyline with Bobby Lashley

Arguably, one of the biggest segments before CJ Perry departed WWE was her infidelity storyline with her husband Miro (FKA Rusev) and Bobby Lashley. Recently, she got to talk about the segment.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Perry revealed that it was Vince McMahon who came up with the storyline. This was ironically not the first storyline where Miro and Lana have been on opposite sides, as a few years prior, there was a love square feud between The Bulgarian Brute, Dolph Ziggler, The Ravishing Russian, and Summer Rae.

She revealed that despite the mixed reactions that the storyline received, it was the one that generated great earnings for the company, which was why she was always grateful for it.

It has been more than a month since her AEW debut, but Perry has yet to find her first major client. With her husband being the sole person in her way, it will be interesting to see which client steps up.

