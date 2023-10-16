Former WWE star grateful for controversial Bobby Lashley storyline, reveals major name who was behind it

Today, Bobby Lashley is a former two-time WWE Champion. He leads a faction on SmackDown with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as its members. The All Mighty is one of the company's premium attractions, and rightly so.

When he resurfaced on WWE TV back in 2018, though, he wasn't the most loved character. After the initial excitement surrounding his return wore off, he got involved in two despised storylines, according to the vast majority of viewers. One of them was against Sami Zayn, and the other involved CJ Perry.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, CJ Perry (fka Lana) revealed that it was Vince McMahon himself who came up with the cuckold angle, which started off with the involvement of Lashley, Perry, her real-life husband Miro (fka Rusev) and eventually, Liv Morgan.

Despite the mixed reception from the viewers overall, Perry expressed gratitude for the storyline as it earned her the largest contract in her career. The YouTube videos of all their segments helped WWE make a lot of money as well. Perry disclosed that the story even resonated with her.

Read about Bobby Lashley revealing his hard work to reach a level where he earned a seven-figure income after signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

When Bobby Lashley revealed why he was happy it took a long time to become WWE Champion

Prior to his return in 2018, Bobby Lashley had a stint with the Stamford-based promotion between 2005 and 2008. However, he did not become the company's top champion until 2021. On the March 1st edition of WWE RAW that year, he defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack match to secure his first world title.

Lashley spoke about it while doing an interview with Justin Kinner on the Justin Kinner Show:

“It does (make it more special). I enjoy the wait. Of course, I would have wanted it sooner because of all the perks that come with it. Champions make a little extra money and get extra things. I just flew on a private jet to Raw. Those are the things you get as WWE Champion and I wish I would have had it before. At the same time, winning it, and I even told this to Vince [McMahon], ‘I’m glad it took me this long to win it.'” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The All Mighty even recently stated that he will become the top champion of the company again. As it turns out, he has Roman Reigns in mind. Check it out here.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley become world champion again? Sound off in the comments section below!