"This is the REAL DREAM MATCH!" - Fans go berserk over WWE superstar Seth Rollins potentially facing major AEW star for the first time in 15 years

Fans are losing their minds over a potential clash between WWE superstar Seth Rollins and AEW EVP Kenny Omega.

The Messiah and the Best Bout Machine were on the Ring of Honor roster at the same time in 2008. That was also the last time they were in the ring at the same time. Seth Rollins, known as Tyler Black at the time, took on Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson in a Three Way Dance at ROH Bound By Hate.

The American Dragon emerged victorious and all three men have had separate career paths since. Kenny Omega never joined WWE, plying his trade in Japan before heading to North America to help launch AEW. The former Shield member has been in the Stamford-based promotion for a number of years.

This prevented the two from squaring off again. Having never faced each other in singles action, it is one of the biggest dream matches possible today. Both men are modern day greats and fans are understandably keen to see them in action against each other.

Skyler Collins• @UrMomsFav97 @WWEREALONE If only they could all get along for the benefit of wrestling fans and give us a true Survivor Series @WWEREALONE If only they could all get along for the benefit of wrestling fans and give us a true Survivor Series 🔥

🌨️🎄Celestial Winter Wrestling Fan❄️☃️ @CelAewSims @WWEREALONE Same! Wish that just for one time WWE & AEW would have a Supershow together so we could get some of our most wanted dream matches between the two! @WWEREALONE Same! Wish that just for one time WWE & AEW would have a Supershow together so we could get some of our most wanted dream matches between the two!

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle In your opinion, what would be the *BIGGEST* dream singles match if you could choose one AEW wrestler and one WWE Superstar to face off? In your opinion, what would be the *BIGGEST* dream singles match if you could choose one AEW wrestler and one WWE Superstar to face off? https://t.co/N6cKkl1DiQ Kenny Omega vs Seth Rollins twitter.com/justtalkwrestl… Kenny Omega vs Seth Rollins twitter.com/justtalkwrestl…

𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 💜 @emmajordynne @WrestlingCovers this is definitely the answer for me, or maybe doing the bloodline versus the elite. @WrestlingCovers this is definitely the answer for me, or maybe doing the bloodline versus the elite.

SQUILLY! @raheemlavin I thought of Omega vs Rollins and almost shed a tear 🥲…IF ONLY I thought of Omega vs Rollins and almost shed a tear 🥲…IF ONLY 😔

Rollins Superfan @WrasslinReviewz

Danielson vs Gunther

Hangman vs Orton Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle In your opinion, what would be the *BIGGEST* dream singles match if you could choose one AEW wrestler and one WWE Superstar to face off? In your opinion, what would be the *BIGGEST* dream singles match if you could choose one AEW wrestler and one WWE Superstar to face off? https://t.co/N6cKkl1DiQ Rollins vs OmegaDanielson vs GuntherHangman vs Orton twitter.com/justtalkwrestl… Rollins vs OmegaDanielson vs GuntherHangman vs Orton twitter.com/justtalkwrestl…

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins

Vince Russo, in a recent episode of Writing with Russo, stated that he does not see Seth Rollins as a future Hall of Famer.

"Bro, listen, come on, let's be honest. If you're looking at Seth Rollins right now, two levels for the Hall of Fame is what you're looking at. Okay, he's a good little hand, and number two, he's been there for a while. Guess what, bro? If that's how the baseball Hall of Fame works, everybody would be in it. If you're there, you're a good little hand, and then if you can stick around for X number of years, everybody would be in it," said Russo. (16:32 - 17:18)

The Visionary has had another strong year in WWE. He had a great match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2022. He then had great matches with AJ Styles and Kevin Owens on the Road to WrestleMania.

At the Grandest Stage of them All, the former world champion took on a debuting Cody Rhodes. The two proceeded to have three matches on three separate pay-per-views, with the last match taking place at Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare emerged victorious in all three bouts.

