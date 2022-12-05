"What is special about the dude?" - Wrestling veteran shares honest thoughts about Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about Seth Rollins, wondering what makes him stand apart to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The Visionary has become a workhorse for the global juggernaut, with his matches being the highlight of every show he performs at. Rollins has been on a roll this year, with his bouts against Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Riddle being among some of the best of the year, irrespective of promotion.

However, Vince Russo doesn't think the former world champion possesses anything special that makes him different from others on the WWE roster. In the latest Writing with Russo episode, he pointed out that Rollins will be inducted into the Hall of Fame only because he's a dependable act and a long-tenured member of the company.

Russo explained that if the aforementioned things were enough to warrant a place in the Hall of Fame, most athletes would find a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Bro, listen, come on, let's be honest. If you're looking at Seth Rollins right now, two levels for the Hall of Fame is what you're looking at. Okay, he's a good little hand, and number two, he's been there for a while. Guess what, bro? If that's how the baseball Hall of Fame works, everybody would be in it. If you're there, you're a good little hand, and then if you can stick around for X number of years, everybody would be in it," said Russo.

The former WWE writer feels a performer should have something unique and distinct about them to be eligible for the honor.

"There's gotta be something special, something special about you. What is special about the dude? Just ask yourself that question, man," added Vince Russo. (16:32 - 17:18)

Check out the full video below:

Bron Breakker wants a match with Seth Rollins

Considering how he has become an in-ring general recently, many performers crave to get inside the ring with Rollins.

In an interview with WWE Deutschland, NXT Champion Bron Breakker expressed his desire to fight Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens at next year's WrestleMania 39.

"I don't know man, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Just anybody up there. I would love to work with anybody, you know what I mean. It would be such a great opportunity to just work with anyone up there," said Bron Breakker.

. @Bub3m16 In 2022 alone, Seth Rollins has put over Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory.



Has there ever been a more SELFLESS top guy in WWE history? In 2022 alone, Seth Rollins has put over Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory. Has there ever been a more SELFLESS top guy in WWE history? https://t.co/Uivh4BmH6J

Seth Rollins has his sights on regaining the United States Championship from Austin Theory. He lost the title at WWE Survivor Series 2022 in a Triple Threat Match that also featured Bobby Lashley. Rollins and Theory could get back inside the ring if their intense face-off on last week's RAW were anything to go by.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's opinion on The Visionary? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes