Rising WWE Superstar wants a showdown against Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39

After finally adding some gold under his belt in over two years, Seth Rollins lost the title to Austin Theory at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, it looks like The Visionary has no shortage of challengers, as NXT Champion Bron Breakker named him and Kevin Owens as potential opponents for WrestleMania 39.

A few months ago, Seth Rollins finally reclaimed gold in the company after several years as he defeated an injured Bobby Lashley to win his second United States Championship. A few weeks ago, Austin Theory cashed in his MITB contract on Rollins and failed, thanks to The All Mighty, who pulled the referee outside the ring as he was about to count three, which helped The Visionary to retain the title.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, NXT Champion Bron Breakker was asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania 39, and here's who he named as potential opponents:

"I don't know man, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Just anybody up there. I would love to work with anybody, you know what I mean. It would be such a great opportunity to just work with anyone up there." [From 15:28 to 15:47]

Much like Breakker, Rollins and Owens were NXT alumni and former NXT Champions before arriving on the main roster.

What did Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens do at WrestleMania 38?

Earlier this year, Rollins and Owens formed an alliance on the red brand during the build-up to their WWE Championship match against Big E. After failing to capture the title, the two continued their partnership and went for the tag gold.

The two superstars were involved in a series of matches against RK-Bro and Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team Championship. However, the two world champions were unable to defeat Matt Riddle and Randy Orton.

During the build-up to WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens began calling out 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for a match in his hometown. The Visionary was left with no opponent for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Later, Vince McMahon granted The Visionary a match at the event against a mystery opponent. The opponent was the returning Cody Rhodes, who defeated Rollins in a trilogy of matches from WrestleMania 38 to Hell in a Cell event.

