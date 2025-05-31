  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "This is the real Sister Abigail," "WWE pick her up" - Fans erupt after AEW star makes a huge announcement

"This is the real Sister Abigail," "WWE pick her up" - Fans erupt after AEW star makes a huge announcement

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 31, 2025 01:35 GMT
Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Sicks are some of WWE
Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Sicks are some of WWE's eeriest acts [Photos: wwe.com]

A major AEW star has recently made an announcement about their future with the company. Fans have reacted to this, with many wanting them to jump ship to WWE. Some have even linked them to The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Abadon is one of the most unique gimmicks to come out of the Tony Khan-led company. They have been with the promotion since 2020 and have gone on to take on several major names on the roster. They have constantly been featuring their eerie persona as the 'Living Dead Girl,' and haunting the members of the locker room.

In a post on X/Twitter, the AEW star announced that their contract with the company will expire by June, and this will not be renewed. Despite feeling distraught, they were looking forward to heading back to training, and to what the future holds for them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Fans have reacted to the post, with some wondering why Tony Khan would let go of a character like theirs. One even mentioned that they no longer had someone like Abadon to showcase at events on Halloween.

Others believed that WWE could sign them, with some linking them to The Wyatt Sicks. One even suggested that the Living Dead Girl would be the perfect candidate for Sister Abigail.

Fans react to Abadon&#039;s announcement (Credit: Fan reactions on X)
Fans react to Abadon's announcement (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

AEW star has hinted at wanting to face a former WWE Superstar

Abadon recently expressed their intentions of wanting to take on a former WWE Superstar in the future.

Ad

Earlier this month, Shotzi's contract with the Stamford-based promotion came to an end. She took to X/Twitter to ask the fans who they would want her to face next in the ring. She mentioned that it could be someone on the indies or from some of their favorite wrestling companies.

Abadon replied to this with a GIF showing a creepy girl intently looking at someone. This was potwntially a sign of interest from their part, and they were hinting at wanting to be added to that list.

Ad

Once they exit AEW, Abadon could pursue this matchup, and they could face off somewhere on the independent circuit. The sky's the limit for them following their departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications