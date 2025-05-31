"This is the real Sister Abigail," "WWE pick her up" - Fans erupt after AEW star makes a huge announcement

A major AEW star has recently made an announcement about their future with the company. Fans have reacted to this, with many wanting them to jump ship to WWE. Some have even linked them to The Wyatt Sicks.

Abadon is one of the most unique gimmicks to come out of the Tony Khan-led company. They have been with the promotion since 2020 and have gone on to take on several major names on the roster. They have constantly been featuring their eerie persona as the 'Living Dead Girl,' and haunting the members of the locker room.

In a post on X/Twitter, the AEW star announced that their contract with the company will expire by June, and this will not be renewed. Despite feeling distraught, they were looking forward to heading back to training, and to what the future holds for them.

Fans have reacted to the post, with some wondering why Tony Khan would let go of a character like theirs. One even mentioned that they no longer had someone like Abadon to showcase at events on Halloween.

Others believed that WWE could sign them, with some linking them to The Wyatt Sicks. One even suggested that the Living Dead Girl would be the perfect candidate for Sister Abigail.

AEW star has hinted at wanting to face a former WWE Superstar

Abadon recently expressed their intentions of wanting to take on a former WWE Superstar in the future.

Earlier this month, Shotzi's contract with the Stamford-based promotion came to an end. She took to X/Twitter to ask the fans who they would want her to face next in the ring. She mentioned that it could be someone on the indies or from some of their favorite wrestling companies.

Abadon replied to this with a GIF showing a creepy girl intently looking at someone. This was potwntially a sign of interest from their part, and they were hinting at wanting to be added to that list.

Once they exit AEW, Abadon could pursue this matchup, and they could face off somewhere on the independent circuit. The sky's the limit for them following their departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

