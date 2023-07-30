"This is royalty" - WWE veteran says Sting has the same aura as The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney (Exclusive)

Sir Paul McCartney would not be the first name most people think of when talking about WWE Hall of Famer Sting, especially given that The Icon shares a pseudonym with the frontman of The Police. Nonetheless, wrestling veteran Vince Russo managed to find a distinct similarity between The Beatles member and the WCW legend.

This comparison was made on Sportskeeda Wrestling's most recent Writing with Russo podcast, where the former WWE writer recalled a time he was able to see Sir Paul McCartney perform live:

“About maybe eight years ago now, maybe 10 years or whatever, here in the used-to-be Pepsi Center in Denver, I got to go see Sir Paul McCartney. Now, bro, you gotta understand, as a Beatles fan, as a music mark, the fact that I was in the same building as him – I couldn’t care less what he sounded like, I couldn’t care less what songs he played. I was in the same building.” [05:48 – 06:28]

He then asserted that Sting and other WWE legends give off the same aura and that fans simply want to be in the same vicinity as them when they attend their shows. Russo made this point to argue that Sting's high-risk spots when wrestling are entirely unnecessary.

“Bro, if you’re a wrestling fan and you’re in the same building as Sting, or Ric Flair, or Hulk Hogan, that’s enough. That’s enough. This is royalty. This is wrestling royalty. So, if I’m going to pay a ticket to see Sting, I just want to be in the presence of Sting.” [06:29 – 06:52]

WWE veteran Vince Russo has spoken out about Sting's antics before

This isn't the first time Vince Russo has begged his good friend Sting to turn down the danger meter in his matches. On a previous installment of Writing with Russo (premiered July 5th), the former WWE writer questioned Sting's motives behind performing high-risk spots despite being 64 years old.

"I honestly would love to say to my friend, Sting, no BS bro – I would love to ask him, 'Why are you doing this? Just a real, simple question, why are you doing this?'" [07:57 onward]

Three weeks on, it seems as though Russo has not changed his tune. However, he may have to wait to get an answer, as Sting has not competed in AEW since his death-defying ladder spot on the June 28th edition of Dynamite.

