WWE veteran has a "no BS" question for Sting after his high-risk AEW spot (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting recently shocked the industry again when he attempted yet another high-risk spot. Unfortunately, this time he missed the mark and even suffered an injury. In response, his old friend Vince Russo had much to say and seemed worried about the 64-year-old veteran.

Sting's AEW run has largely been praised by his peers and fans online since many didn't believe he could keep up with the young stars in the promotion. The Icon, however, proved everyone wrong and continued to compete. Sadly, last week's Dynamite set a scary precedent, and many are now concerned for the veteran's future.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran writer expressed genuine concern for his friend, Sting, and stated his question.

"I honestly would love to say to my friend, Sting, no BS bro – I would love to ask him, 'why are you doing this? just a real, simple question, why are you doing this?'" [07:57 onward]

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently recalled talking to The Icon right after he took his crazy bump on Dynamite. According to Apter, Sting seems to have no remorse for the dive and simply responded to his text with an emoji.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW should discourage or forbid Sting from doing dangerous spots

AEW fans have been clamoring for Sting to retire at All In. When The Vigilante seemed to hint at hanging his boots up this year, it seemed to be a done deal, but at this stage, the veteran might just continue for another year or two.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager similarly criticized the angle but suggested that the promotion should prevent The Icon from putting his life and body on the line.

"Why do you want to – he wants to, because he wants to hang with the kids and I’m sure their enthusiasm is infectious for him, and he’s making seven figures a year – but g****mn, don’t allow him to do that! Discourage it, if not outright forbid it, what’s the use?" [10:09 onward]

It remains to be seen if Sting will take any of the criticisms to heart and opt to retire or at least take even fewer risks. Either way, the outcry from both fans and veterans still proves how beloved The Icon is.

