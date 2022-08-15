"This sh*t was Ricky's fault" - Popular AEW star sends a stern warning to Ricky Starks

Powerhouse Hobbs has sent a stern warning to Ricky Starks just weeks after betraying the latter.

A few weeks ago, Starks lost the FTW Championship to HOOK on Dynamite. Shortly after the bout, he was surprisingly betrayed by his long-term tag team partner Hobbs.

Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old shared a photo of himself alongside Starks and put him on notice.

"Am I my brothers keeper #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #aew this sh*t was Ricky’s fault," wrote Powerhouse Hobbs.

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones Any company, industry, platform would be lucky to have me. Any company, industry, platform would be lucky to have me. https://t.co/FK8xk7Ro9d

The reaction to Powerhouse Hobbs' tweet to Ricky Starks

In response to Powerhouse Hobbs' tweet, AEW star Max Caster sent out a heartfelt tweet, hoping that Hobbs and Ricky Starks were still friends.

Additionally, fans also reacted to Hobbs' tweet and called for a match between the former Team Taz stablemates at All Out 2022.

RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH! WOOOO!!! @FredFujita @TrueWillieHobbs I hope Tony is giving you promo time to tell your side of things to the Dynamite audience. Why you did what you did to Ricky Starks and destroyed Team Taz is an important part of the story. @TrueWillieHobbs I hope Tony is giving you promo time to tell your side of things to the Dynamite audience. Why you did what you did to Ricky Starks and destroyed Team Taz is an important part of the story.

Simon Cooper @scoop9921 @TrueWillieHobbs @AEW This is all I could think of when you hammered him from behind @TrueWillieHobbs @AEW This is all I could think of when you hammered him from behind https://t.co/ynuOUTl0CR

While some fans enjoyed Team Taz's split, WCW veteran Disco Inferno wasn't a fan of Hobbs and Starks going their separate ways. Speaking on the K100 w/ Konnan & Disco podcast, he claimed the two men should have stayed together.

Inferno added that Team Taz was a good heel faction; he said:

"Three big mistakes. Wardlow, they still don't know what they are going to do with him. One. Number two, you should have never split up Hobbs and Ricky Starks. I think that was a good heel faction they were working in. And I don't think they should have split up Luchasaurus and Christian. Because Luchasaurus is working like a killer heel. It's almost like Christian is a babyface now."

Previously, Hobbs and Starks were unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship on two different occasions. The two are now set to compete as singles stars, and it remains to be seen whether a one-on-one match between the two men will be confirmed for All Out 2022.

