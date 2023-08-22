"This is not how things work here" - Chris Jericho recalls apologizing to WWE legend after his botched debut

Chris Jericho has been with AEW since the initial stages and was instrumental in the brand's growth, so he knows about some of the crinkles that Tony Khan's company saw in the initial stages. One of them was the botched debut of a WWE legend, who's also a Hall of Famer.

That Hall of Famer is Mark Henry, who, after an incredible run in WWE, signed up with AEW and debuted at Double or Nothing in May 2021. Speaking on the AEW-Some Podcast, Jericho revealed that things didn't go exactly as planned and said that Mark Henry was "mad."

"That was the debut of Mark Henry that night. He came out and literally had 30 seconds. As a pro, he was mad, but as a vet, he knew that's what he had to do to save that time. Kudos to Mark. I remember apologizing to him, 'this is not how things work here. We apologize that you had to make the sacrifice.' He got a longer segment on Dynamite, so it all worked out," said Jericho. [h/t Fightful]

Mark Henry is now a commentator for AEW: Rampage and has some coaching responsibilities as well.

Chris Jericho's ex-Inner Circle member is cleared to return

Chris Jericho's former partner, Santana, is cleared for a return to the ring just as the All In pay-per-view nears its Wembely Stadium, London outing. Reports have revealed that he is now fully recovered and can return from his hiatus. Santana was last seen on AEW programming at the Dynamite: Blood and Guts special in 2022.

He sided with The Blackpool Combat Club to take on the since-disbanded Jericho Appreciation Society. Santana suffered a torn ACL during the match and has since been out of action. He was part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle in its earlier iteration until he and tag team partner Ortiz walked away from the stable.

