"This is useless and terrible","Negative pop" - Fans brutally troll AEW after former WWE champion debuts on Rampage

Former WWE Superstars debuting in AEW is nothing new, and that was the case yet again on Friday night during Rampage when one-time 24/7 Champion Lince Dorado showed up on the promotion.

The former Lucha House Party member made his debut in the four-way match between himself, Komander, Johnny TV, and Penta El Zero Miedo. The match was held to determine the number one contender for the ROH World Championship. Komander emerged victorious after a high-octane bout.

Lince Dorado's introduction to WWE came during the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. His main roster debut came on the September 26, 2016, episode of RAW when he was introduced as a part of the red brand's cruiserweight division. He was released from WWE in November 2021.

Since his release, Lince Dorado has wrestled for a number of promotions, most notably Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He won the MLW World Middleweight Championship after defeating Shun Skywalker.

Despite being a fairly big name in the world of professional wrestling, especially because of his WWE run, fans were less than impressed with the newest debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What else happened on AEW Rampage apart from Lince Dorado?

AEW Rampage took place on Friday at its scheduled time. The show opened with eight men standing in the ring as Jericho Appreciation Society members Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia took on Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta of the Best Friends along with the Hardy Boyz.

The Babyfaces won the match after Jeff Hardy pinned Daniel Garcia. Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated two local competitors in a squash match. This was followed by the aforementioned four-way match, which saw Komander emerge as the number-one contender to challenge Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship.

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida took on the team of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir in the next match and the main event of AEW's Friday night show. Hikaru Shida picked up the win for her team after dropping Marina Shafir with Saraya's finisher.

