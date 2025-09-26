  • home icon
“This is why they want AEW gone”- Fans react to top star’s exit from WWE over monetary issues

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 26, 2025 09:12 GMT
A popular star recently announced their exit from the WWE over the pay issues, and fans reacted to it by comparing it to AEW. A fan also claimed that the Stamford-based promotion wants All Elite Wrestling gone for a reason.

The top star, Jazmyn Nyx, recently confirmed her departure from the WWE. She was signed with the promotion since 2023 and wrestled on the developmental brand, NXT. Jazmyn also implied that she was making even less than $80k on her deal.

It was recently reported by Fightful.com that Jazmyn Nyx was making around $75k on her deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The report also said that she was offered the same amount for her new deal, and she also had to pay for her own gear.

Meanwhile, fans on the X social media platform reacted to reports that Jazmyn Nyx was paid $75k by the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut before her exit. Many fans compared it to the salaries of women in AEW. One fan also claimed that the Stamford-based promotion wants All Elite Wrestling gone because Tony Khan pays talent higher.

Fans on X are reacting to the lower pay of the former NXT star, Jazmyn Nyx

Jazmyn Nyx on why she quit the WWE

In her recent Instagram post, Jazmyn Nyx confirmed that she is not re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion because the new offer was not enough for her. In the clip that she shared, Jazmyn said the following:

"I am not re-signing with WWE. This is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for."

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Jazmyn Nyx.

