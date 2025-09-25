  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jazmyn Nyx
  • Recently-exited WWE star was seemingly making less than $80,000/year

Recently-exited WWE star was seemingly making less than $80,000/year

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:42 GMT
Fans are excited to see what
Fans are excited to see what's next for her (via WWE's YouTube)

A WWE Superstar who recently left the company has responded to a fan on Instagram. Jazmyn Nyx hinted that she was making less than $80,000 in the company.

Ad

Jazmyn Nyx has declined a new offer made by World Wrestling Entertainment. She felt that the offer that was made wasn't good enough and decided to leave the company. Jazmyn will be remembered for her brief stint in Fatal Influence on the NXT brand.

Shortly after Jazmyn shared that she's leaving WWE, a fan responded to her on Instagram. The fan claimed that NXT Superstars get paid somewhere around $80,000-$150,000 and was curious if that amount wasn't enough for her. Nyx responded to the fan and hinted that she would've stayed if the promotion had paid her that amount.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"was if I was making that that would of [sic] been great!"

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Jazmyn Nyx's full comment on leaving WWE

Jazmyn Nyx posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram after she decided to quit the Stamford-based promotion.

Here's what she wrote:

"I am not re-signing with WWE, this is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok, I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for."
Ad

It remains to be seen what's next for Jazmyn Nyx now that she is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. Her fans would love to see her work in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, currently the second-largest wrestling promotion in North America. Nyx, at 27 years old, still has a long road ahead of her in the world of pro-wrestling.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications