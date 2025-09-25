Recently-exited WWE star was seemingly making less than $80,000/year

A WWE Superstar who recently left the company has responded to a fan on Instagram. Jazmyn Nyx hinted that she was making less than $80,000 in the company.Jazmyn Nyx has declined a new offer made by World Wrestling Entertainment. She felt that the offer that was made wasn't good enough and decided to leave the company. Jazmyn will be remembered for her brief stint in Fatal Influence on the NXT brand.Shortly after Jazmyn shared that she's leaving WWE, a fan responded to her on Instagram. The fan claimed that NXT Superstars get paid somewhere around $80,000-$150,000 and was curious if that amount wasn't enough for her. Nyx responded to the fan and hinted that she would've stayed if the promotion had paid her that amount.&quot;was if I was making that that would of [sic] been great!&quot;Jazmyn Nyx's full comment on leaving WWEJazmyn Nyx posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram after she decided to quit the Stamford-based promotion. Here's what she wrote:&quot;I am not re-signing with WWE, this is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok, I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for.&quot;WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKJazmyn Nyx explains her decision to leave WWE. She said not re-signing was a personal choice, and the three-year contract she was offered wasn’t going to cut it financially. (TikTok | jade_gentile)It remains to be seen what's next for Jazmyn Nyx now that she is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. Her fans would love to see her work in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, currently the second-largest wrestling promotion in North America. Nyx, at 27 years old, still has a long road ahead of her in the world of pro-wrestling.