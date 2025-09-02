  • home icon
  • "THIS WOULD BE HILARIOUS," "The crowd goes mild" - Fans react to female AEW star possibly joining WWE as CM Punk's partner on RAW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:30 GMT
CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE star CM Punk failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship after he was moments away from capturing it. In the climax of the Fatal Four-way contest at Clash in Paris, involving the champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, the Second City Saint was about to win the contest. Surprisingly, Seth's wife, Becky Lynch, attacked Punk, and therefore, The Visionary retained the title.

Since then, fans have been wondering if Punk's wife, AJ Lee, will team up with him in the future. The former WWE Divas Champion hasn't entered the squared circle for over a decade. Her last match took place in 2015, but rumors of her return have been circulating since Clash in Paris.

A fan recently took to X and predicted an alternate twist in the story. The user wrote another 'what if' where, instead of AJ Lee, AEW star Britt Baker debuts in WWE to team up with the Voice of the Voiceless. The D.M.D. has been absent from AEW for a long time, and WWE reportedly had also shown interest in signing her.

Fans claimed that the former AEW Women's World Champion's debut, which many expected to be similar to AJ Lee's, would be hilarious, but still an unreal possibility.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Wrestling veteran says CM Punk teaming up with his wife would be gold

Fans have been clamoring for AJ Lee's return since CM Punk's earth-shattering comeback to WWE itself. Many are excited to see her potential return now that the rumors have started again.

While speaking on Busted Open, veteran Tommy Dreamer said the Second City Saint sharing the ring with his wife would be a blockbuster move.

"Never saw her paired up with CM Punk, but that is his real-life wife. If there is ever a time to have a main match, whether you just come back for one night or if you wanna come back for a run, you bring the wives back, and, man, that is pure money printing," he said.

It will be interesting to see who helps the former AEW World Champion in the future.

Edited by Angana Roy
