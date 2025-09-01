5 Signs that prove AJ Lee is returning to WWE

WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event ended in complete chaos. CM Punk was moments away from reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship. The trajectory changed as a hooded entity low-blowed Punk, helping Seth Rollins to retain his gold, later revealing the identity behind the mask to be Becky Lynch, marking a shocking end to the night.However, many feel this ending was actually a launchpad to the potential return of former Divas Champion and Punk's wife, AJ Lee.In this listicle, we look at five signs that prove that Lee is returning to the Stamford-based promotion.#5. Seth Rollins' been targeting Punk's familyThe rivalry between Rollins and Punk seems to never end and is seemingly at an all-time high now, with The Visionary costing The Best in the World major opportunities. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has been vocal about his hatred towards The Second City Saint since the day he returned at Survivor Series 2023.However, Seth Rollins made things personal as he dragged in CM Punk's family during their Fatal-Four Way Match, as at one point, Rollins screamed at The Best in the World that he hates him and his stupid family, even targeting AJ Lee, which might trigger her return.#4. Becky Lynch crossing the lineThe Man has surely blurred the lines by attacking CM Punk and getting involved in the men's rivalry, giving her husband, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, an unfair advantage, as Punk would not hurt a female star.However, his wife and former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, could get her hands on Becky in retaliation. The Devil's Favorite Diva may make her shocking return on RAW and punish Lynch for her actions, laying seeds for a mixed tag match in the coming weeks.#3. Post-show panel teaseSpeaking about the shocking conclusion of Clash in Paris on the post-show panel, former WWE Champion and good friend of CM Punk, Big E, noted that even The Best in the World is married, rather explicitly suggesting the possibility of AJ Lee's involvement.Moreover, Big E noted that he also knew AJ Lee personally, another subtle hint that she won't entertain Becky's action and let her get away with a free pass.&quot;CM Punk, he has got a wife too, and I've known her to kick some a** as well,&quot; Big E said.#2. Punk's subtle confirmationThe heartbreaking ending of the France PLE and losing the chance of taking the title home this time due to Becky Lynch’s interference could cause Punk to take a drastic step.While Punk was leaving the arena, he stopped by the ramp and held a fan sign that said “Bring Back AJ Lee,” subtly hinting at his plans for revenge on The Man and Seth Rollins.#1. Positive update on AJ LeeAccording to a report by Fightful Select, in the past, AJ Lee wasn't interested in returning to pro wrestling. However, this may not be the case anymore, and creative rumblings hint at her comeback.Moreover, the reports suggest that the Stamford-based company is also not worried about Lee’s ring rust as she seemingly trains with Punk constantly.