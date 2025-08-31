Massive update on AJ Lee's WWE return following Clash in Paris - Reports

There has been a huge update regarding AJ Lee's WWE status following Clash in Paris. The former Divas Champion hasn't competed in a match for a decade, but wrestling fans are still clamoring for her return to the ring.AJ Lee is married to CM Punk, who was in action in the main event of Clash in Paris. Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match. Becky Lynch interfered in the match and helped her husband, Rollins, retain his title.The ending of Clash in Paris led to fans speculating about AJ Lee potentially returning to the company to help CM Punk battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. According to a new report from Fightful Select, AJ Lee has not been interested in an in-ring return in the past, but that may no longer be the case.The report noted that some pitches regarding Lee weren't &quot;shut down like they used to be.&quot; Fightful could not confirm AJ's return to the company but noted that there has been &quot;more traction&quot; about the possibility as of late. A WWE higher-up also informed the publication that they are not worried about ring rust for Lee, as she is married to CM Punk, and he spent seven years away from wrestling before his return.Big E also seemingly hinted that Lee would be returning to the company during the post-show for WWE Clash in Paris.Popular WWE star claims she cannot retire until she faces AJ LeeThe Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez recently stated that she would not be able to retire from in-ring competition until she battled AJ Lee in a match.Speaking on Ring The Belle, the former champion discussed Lee's potential return to the ring. Perez claimed that she would not walk away from professional wrestling until she shared the ring with Lee.&quot;It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so,&quot; Roxanne Perez said.lucy @lucyissleepy319LINK@Rhodes_Dream I would really like to see this match happen Team punk AJ LeeIt will be fascinating to see if the 38-year-old decides to return to WWE in the weeks ahead.