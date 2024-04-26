"I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee," says current champion

A WWE Superstar has made it clear that she cannot hang up her boots until she has wrestled AJ Lee.

Lee last wrestled on WWE TV way back in 2015, shortly after WrestleMania 31. She has stayed away from in-ring action for about a decade at this point. With CM Punk's WWE return last year, many fans have been hoping to see Lee return to action as well.

On the latest edition of the Ring The Belle, Roxanne Perez opened up about AJ Lee's possible return to WWE. She made it known that she would not retire until she got a match with Lee.

"It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so," Roxanne Perez said. [2:17 - 2:33]

What the future has in store for The Prodigy remains to be seen.

AJ Lee commented about a possible return to WWE

Over the past nine years, AJ Lee has commented about a possible in-ring return to WWE on multiple occasions. Two years ago, she was speaking in an interview with MMA Uncaged and talked about the possibility of a return. Here's what she said:

“But all of the bugs of wrestling and all those things, there are definitely many people in my ear, trying to get me to do things and we're gonna take it slow. We're going to start with WOW, we're gonna start with commentating and producing, and, you know, just one step at a time." [H/T Fightful]

Lee is considered by many fans as one of the best female stars in WWE history. She is bound to receive a pop for the ages if she ends up returning to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line.

