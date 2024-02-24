"Those 2 jabronis have channel changing heat" - Fans are unhappy with The Young Bucks' announcement on AEW Rampage

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks recently made an announcement regarding one of their finishing moves, which has left fans unhappy.

Nicholas and Mathew Jackson competed in a tag team match against Jonny Lyons and Cappuccino Jones on this week's edition of Rampage. However, before hitting their famous Meltzer driver finishing move on Cappuccino, Nicholas renamed the move to the 'Tony Khan Driver' and picked up the victory.

On Twitter, AEW posted the clip from the match where Nicholas and Mathew performed their finishing move named after the President and CEO of the company.

"The... the Tony Khan Driver? #AEWRampage is on TNT."

Fans gave their reactions to the finisher's new name on Twitter.

"Those 2 jabronis have channel changing heat."

Bully Ray believes AEW could make Ric Flair a heel during Sting's retirement storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about Ric Flair's potential role in Sting's farewell match at AEW Revolution 2024. The Vigilante and Darby Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team titles at the Revolution PPV.

Ric Flair recently teased an alliance with The Young Bucks during his backstage interview on the recent edition of Dynamite. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray addressed the possibility of Flair turning on Sting during his retirement match at Revolution.

"I gotta tell you guys, the hook was in my mouth. Do you guys remember when Flair first popped up on the scene? [We] talked about Flair possibly screwing Sting in his last match."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion further noted if The Nature Boy should stay loyal to The Icon as many are aware of Flair's nature of turning on his friends in the past.

"You would've thought that Ric Flair would be in Sting's corner cheering on Sting, but as of right now, what they've done tonight is plant the seed of doubt: Whose side is Ric Flair on? Let's not forget what Ric Flair has referred to himself as for decades now: The Dirtiest Player in the Game," said Bully Ray. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Many believe Flair will turn heel ahead of Sting's retirement match. It will be interesting to see when the company pulls the trigger on the heel turn of The Nature Boy on All Elite Wrestling TV.

Do you want to see Ric Flair interfere in Sting's match at Revolution? Let us know in the comments below.