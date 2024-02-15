Young Bucks should have misused their power and forced AEW tag team to "lay down" for them or get fired, WWE legend says

A WWE legend feels that The Young Bucks should have misused their power in AEW during their recent appearance on Dynamite. The name in question is Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley).

The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) in a tag team match on this week's Dynamite. The contest lasted around 11 minutes and featured some impressive moves. However, Bully Ray feels AEW could have added more spice to the bout.

On the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said The Young Bucks should have misused their EVP privilege to win their match in a controversial manner on Dynamite:

“I would’ve loved for the bell to ring and the people really behind Top Flight, and then the EVPs basically tell Top Flight to lay down in the middle of the ring and get pinned; otherwise, you’re fired or impose their will on the ref (…) Tell Top Flight, one of those guys that they have to lay down. Otherwise, by tomorrow, they are jobless. Top Flight has no choice. They don’t wanna lose their jobs. They lay down in the middle of the ring. Nicholas or Matthew tops one of them, 1..2..3,” he said.

Why Bully Ray wanted The Young Bucks to misuse their power on Dynamite?

The Young Bucks are currently heels in AEW. They are engaged in a feud with World Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin.

On the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained that if Matthew and Nicholas Jackson had abused their authority on Dynamite, they would have received more heat from the fans, which was good for business.

“What a bully mentality that would be! What a flex of their EVP muscles that would be! Could you imagine the heat if the Bucks just took the match away from the people? If you didn’t want to do that, you could’ve at least started the match, and Top Flight is kicking the Bucks a** (...) Either one of those ideas would’ve gotten tremendous heat on Nicholas and Matthew, which is what the Bucks are going for right now,” he said.

The Young Bucks will face Sting and Darby Allin in The Icon's retirement match at Revolution in March 2024. Misusing their power on Dynamite would have seemingly made their villainous personas more exciting.

