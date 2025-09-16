  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Those days kill me" - AEW star Toni Storm makes a big confession

"Those days kill me" - AEW star Toni Storm makes a big confession

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 16, 2025 09:13 GMT
Women
Women's Pro-Wrestling "Stardom" - Source: Getty

"Timeless" Toni Storm is one of the top AEW attractions and is majorly involved in every show hosted by the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recently, the reigning Women's World Champion made a startling confession about her remarkable tenure.

Ad

The Hollywood Starlet is featured on all major AEW shows, including their pay-per-view events, adding immense star power to the show. However, in a recent conversation on The Sandman Podcast, Toni Storm's revelation about the special events was a surprise.

The Timeless One stated that she would get exhausted on those days due to the length of the event and the media scrum following it. Moreover, Storm would be further drained from the talking she has to do at the scrum, although she did say that she loved it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It's some long f*cking days to be fair. I'm usually doing the scrum as well which is on at like 1 o'clock in the f*cking morning, I think. And it's like, those days kill me. Those are long days. All the f*cking talking is what exhausts me. It's a lot of conversation. That is a long day and a lot of talking. I love it, but it's draining."- H/T WrestlePurists
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

AEW star Toni Storm's response to the possibility of returning to WWE

In the same interview, Toni Storm was asked about returning to her previous promotion, WWE. The AEW Women's World Champion outrightly ruled it out, claiming she did not fit into their regime while applauding their work ethic.

"No (it wouldn't be an option). And that's no offense to them. I think they're great, and I understand them for exactly what they are. They're a machine, they're a business, and I just don't fit in with their whole shtick, and that's cool. I love it and I love a lot of the people that work there. And it's like, yes, get that money, get that power."- H/T WrestleTalk

With Toni Storm making a long-term commitment to AEW after revealing that she signed a multi-year deal, Storm will likely end her roaring wrestling career in Tony Khan's promotion.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications