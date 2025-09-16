"Those days kill me" - AEW star Toni Storm makes a big confession

&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm is one of the top AEW attractions and is majorly involved in every show hosted by the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recently, the reigning Women's World Champion made a startling confession about her remarkable tenure.The Hollywood Starlet is featured on all major AEW shows, including their pay-per-view events, adding immense star power to the show. However, in a recent conversation on The Sandman Podcast, Toni Storm's revelation about the special events was a surprise.The Timeless One stated that she would get exhausted on those days due to the length of the event and the media scrum following it. Moreover, Storm would be further drained from the talking she has to do at the scrum, although she did say that she loved it.“It's some long f*cking days to be fair. I'm usually doing the scrum as well which is on at like 1 o'clock in the f*cking morning, I think. And it's like, those days kill me. Those are long days. All the f*cking talking is what exhausts me. It's a lot of conversation. That is a long day and a lot of talking. I love it, but it's draining.&quot;- H/T WrestlePuristsAEW star Toni Storm's response to the possibility of returning to WWEIn the same interview, Toni Storm was asked about returning to her previous promotion, WWE. The AEW Women's World Champion outrightly ruled it out, claiming she did not fit into their regime while applauding their work ethic.&quot;No (it wouldn't be an option). And that's no offense to them. I think they're great, and I understand them for exactly what they are. They're a machine, they're a business, and I just don't fit in with their whole shtick, and that's cool. I love it and I love a lot of the people that work there. And it's like, yes, get that money, get that power.&quot;- H/T WrestleTalkWith Toni Storm making a long-term commitment to AEW after revealing that she signed a multi-year deal, Storm will likely end her roaring wrestling career in Tony Khan's promotion.